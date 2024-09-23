Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2024 Live: SLPRB admit card for PET/PST out at slprbassam.in; link, how to check
Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2024 Live Updates: The State-Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) on Monday issued the Assam Police Constable admit card for the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) rounds. Candidates who will participate in this round can download the Assam Police Constable admit cards from slprbassam.in....Read More
The Assam Police admit card can be downloaded using application number/phone number and date of birth.
Assam Police Constable admit card 2024 direct link to download
The SLPRB will conduct PET/PST for Constable aspirants October 3 onwards. The date, time, and venue for the test can be checked on the admit cards. In addition, the document will also contain important guidelines that candidates must follow on the day of the examination.
The SLPRB said the PET/PST will consist of a 3,200-metre and 1,600-metre race for male and female candidates, respectively.
In the case of any difficulty in downloading the admit card, candidates can contact the SLPRB on helpline number 8826762317 or send an email to slprbadmitcard@gmail.com.
How to download SLPRB Assam Police Constable admit card 2024
Go to the official website, slprbassam.in
Click on the admit card download tab under the notification dated September 19.
Click on the Constable admit card download link.
Enter your login details
Submit and download the admit card.
Check live updates on Assam Police Constable admit card below.
Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2024 Live: SLPRB helpline numbers
Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2024 Live: If a candidate faces any difficulty while downloading the admit card, s/he can contact the SLPRB on 8826762317 or send an email to slprbadmitcard@gmail.com.
Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2024 Live: Login credentials required to download admit cards
Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2024 Live: To download the Constable admit cards from the SLPRB website, candidates need to use their application number or phone number along with the date of birth.
Assam Police Admit Card 2024 Live: Direct link
Here is the direct link to download the Assam Police Constable admit card
Assam Police Admit Card 2024 Live: SLPRB releases Constable admit card
Assam Police Admit Card 2024 Live: The SLPRB has released admit cards for the Constable recruitment examination. It can be downloaded from the official website, slprbassam.in.