Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2024 Live: SLPRB admit card for PET/PST out at slprbassam.in; link, how to check

Assam Police Admit Card 2024 Live: Constable admit cards released at slprbassam.in

Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2024 Live Updates: The State-Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) on Monday issued the Assam Police Constable admit card for the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) rounds. Candidates who will participate in this round can download the Assam Police Constable admit cards from slprbassam.in....Read More

The Assam Police admit card can be downloaded using application number/phone number and date of birth.

Assam Police Constable admit card 2024 direct link to download

The SLPRB will conduct PET/PST for Constable aspirants October 3 onwards. The date, time, and venue for the test can be checked on the admit cards. In addition, the document will also contain important guidelines that candidates must follow on the day of the examination.

The SLPRB said the PET/PST will consist of a 3,200-metre and 1,600-metre race for male and female candidates, respectively.

In the case of any difficulty in downloading the admit card, candidates can contact the SLPRB on helpline number 8826762317 or send an email to slprbadmitcard@gmail.com.

How to download SLPRB Assam Police Constable admit card 2024

Go to the official website, slprbassam.in

Click on the admit card download tab under the notification dated September 19.

Click on the Constable admit card download link.

Enter your login details

Submit and download the admit card.

