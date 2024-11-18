ICSI CSEET November 2024 results declared at icsi.edu, direct link to download scorecards here

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI, has declared the ICSI CSEET November 2024 results on Monday, November 18. Candidates who appeared in the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test held in November can download their results on the official website at icsi.edu. ICSI CSEET November 2024 results live updates ICSI CSEET November 2024 results are declared at icsi.edu, The direct link to check is given here.

To download the results, candidates will need to enter their details such as application number and date of birth.

Worth mentioning here, the institute will not issue physical copy of the marksheets to the candidates, as already mentioned by the ICSI in an earlier notice.

The ICSI has shared candidates' individual subject-wise break-up of marks along with the results.

The ICSI CSEET exam was conducted on November 9 and 11, 2024 in a remote proctored mode for 120 minutes. Candidates had to attempt 140 questions for 200 marks.

Notably, the the Institute of Company Secretaries of India conducts the CSEET to shortlist candidates for admission to the Company Secretary (CS) Executive course offered by the institute.

ICSI CSEET November 2024 results: Steps to check

Candidates can check their results by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at icsi.edu. Click on the link to download the ICSI CSEET November 2024 results available on the home page. Enter the credentials to log in and submit. Check the ICSI CSEET November 2024 results displayed on the screen. Download the results and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.