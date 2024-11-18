Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi160C
Monday, Nov 18, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    ICSI CSEET Result 2024 Live: November exam result today at icsi.edu

    By HT Education Desk
    Nov 18, 2024 9:04 AM IST
    ICSI CSEET Result 2024 Live: After the official announcement, candidates will be able to check their results at icsi.edu.
    ICSI CSEET Result 2024 Live: November exam result today at 11 am
    ICSI CSEET Result 2024 Live: November exam result today at 11 am
    ICSI CSEET Result 2024 Live: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce the result of the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) November examination today, November 18. After the official announcement, candidates will be able to check their results at icsi.edu.
    • CSEET result date: November 18
    • CSEET result 2024 time: 11 am
    The examination was held on November 9 and 11 in remote-proctored mode.     ...Read More

    Along with CSEET result, the ICSI will also share candidates' individual subject-wise break-up of marks.

    Further, it will upload formal e-result-cum-marks statement of CSEET November 2024 on icsi.edu immediately after the declaration fo the result.

    The institute will not issue physical copy of the marks statement to candidates.

    How to check CSEET November 2024 result

    1. Go to icsi.edu.
    2. Open the CSEET November result tab displayed on the home page
    3. Enter your credentials and log in
    4. Check and download the CSEET result.

    Follow live updates on CSEET result 2024 below.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 18, 2024 9:04 AM IST

    ICSI CSEET Result 2024 Live: Login credentials required to check November results

    ICSI CSEET Result 2024 Live: The following login credentials are required to check the CSEET November exam result-

    1. Application number
    2. Date of birth.
    Nov 18, 2024 8:33 AM IST

    ICSI CSEET Result 2024 Live: How to check November results

    1. Go to icsi.edu
    2. The link to check the CSEET November exam result will be displayed on the home page. Open it.
    3. Enter your credentials and log in.
    4. Check and download your result.
    ShortsbyHindustan Times Cricket
    View All
    Watch & follow exclusive cricket content
    Nov 18, 2024 8:15 AM IST

    ICSI CSEET Result 2024 Live: Marks statement will be shared along with result

    ICSI CSEET Result 2024 Live: The ICSI will upload the formal e-result-cum-marks statement of CSEET November 2024 examination on icsi.edu immediately after the result is declared.

    Nov 18, 2024 8:04 AM IST

    ICSI CSEET Result 2024 Live: Result time

    ICSI CSEET Result 2024 Live: As per the official notification, the CSEET November result and marks statements will be shared with candidates at 11 am.

    Nov 18, 2024 8:04 AM IST

    ICSI CSEET Result 2024 Live: November result today

    ICSI CSEET Result 2024 Live: The ICSI will declare the CSEET November examination results today, November 18. After the official announcement, candidates will be able to check it on the institute's official website, icsi.edu.

    News education exam results ICSI CSEET Result 2024 Live: November exam result today at icsi.edu
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes