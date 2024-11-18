ICSI CSEET November 2024 results released, here's how to check at icsi.edu

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI, has released the ICSI CSEET November 2024 results on Monday, November 18. Candidates who took the examination can check their results on the official website at icsi.edu. ICSI CSEET November 2024 results live updates ICSI CSEET November 2024 results: The steps to download scores is given here. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

It should be noted here that candidates will need to enter their application number and date of birth to check the results.

ICSI CSEET November 2024 results: Here's how to check

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the results:

Visit the official website at icsi.edu. On the homepage, click on the link to download the ICSI CSEET November 2024 results. Enter the credentials to log in and submit. Check the ICSI CSEET November 2024 results displayed on the screen. Download the results and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Candidates must also note that no physical copy of the marksheets will be provided to the candidates, as already mentioned by the ICSI in an earlier notice.

The ICSI CSEET exam was conducted on November 9 and 11, 2024 in a remote proctored mode for 120 minutes.

The the Institute of Company Secretaries of India holds the CSEET to shortlist candidates for admission to the Company Secretary (CS) Executive course offered by the institute.

For more related information, candidates can check the official notice here.