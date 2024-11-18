Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Nov 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

ICSI CSEET November 2024 results released, here's how to check at icsi.edu

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 18, 2024 10:54 AM IST

ICSI CSEET November 2024 results has been released. The steps to check are mentioned below.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI, has released the ICSI CSEET November 2024 results on Monday, November 18. Candidates who took the examination can check their results on the official website at icsi.edu. ICSI CSEET November 2024 results live updates

ICSI CSEET November 2024 results: The steps to download scores is given here. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ICSI CSEET November 2024 results: The steps to download scores is given here. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

It should be noted here that candidates will need to enter their application number and date of birth to check the results.

Also read: ICSI CSEET November 2024 results declared at icsi.edu, direct link to download scorecards here

ICSI CSEET November 2024 results: Here's how to check

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the results:

  1. Visit the official website at icsi.edu.
  2. On the homepage, click on the link to download the ICSI CSEET November 2024 results.
  3. Enter the credentials to log in and submit.
  4. Check the ICSI CSEET November 2024 results displayed on the screen.
  5. Download the results and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Candidates must also note that no physical copy of the marksheets will be provided to the candidates, as already mentioned by the ICSI in an earlier notice.

The ICSI CSEET exam was conducted on November 9 and 11, 2024 in a remote proctored mode for 120 minutes.

The the Institute of Company Secretaries of India holds the CSEET to shortlist candidates for admission to the Company Secretary (CS) Executive course offered by the institute.

For more related information, candidates can check the official notice here.

Get latest news on...
See more
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //