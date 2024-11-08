TS TET 2024 Registration: TG TET application begins at tgtet2024.aptonline.in, fee exempted for these candidates

TS TET 2024 Registration: The Telangana School Education Department has started the online registration cum application process for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET or TG TET 2 2024). The exam will be held between January 1 and 20, 2025 and application forms can be submitted up to November 20, 2024. TS TET 2024: Telangana TGTET registration begins (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

TS TET 2024 application fee: The school education department has informed that candidates who applied for the TG TET May/June 2024 examination but did not qualify and those who qualified but want to improve their scores are not required to pay the exam fee.

For other candidates, the application fee is ₹750 for one and ₹1,000 for both papers.

Important dates

November 20: TS TET registration ends

December 26: TS TET admit cards

January 1: TS TET exam begins

January 20: TS TET exam ends

February 5: TS TET result

Paper timing: 9 am to 11:30 am and from 2 pm to 4:30 pm

TS TET 2024 eligibility criteria: All candidates who have DElEd/DEd/BEd/Language Pandit or equivalent qualifications and candidates pursuing the final year of these courses with the requisite percentage of marks can apply for TG TET 2024.

The TS TET pass certificate will make them eligible to apply for Class 1-8 teacher posts at state government, mandal parishad, zila parishad, private aided and private unaided schools in Telangana.

TS TET 2024 exam pattern: TG TET will have two papers. Paper 1 is for candidates who intend to be teachers for classes 1 to 5, and the second paper is for those who want to be teachers for classes 6 to 8.

General category candidates must score 60 per cent or more marks to pass the exam. For BC category candidates, minimum marks are 50 per cent, and for SC, ST, and differently-abled candidates, pass marks are 40 per cent.

A TG TET pass certificate remains valid for a lifetime.

In recruitment processes, 20 per cent weightage is given to the TET score.