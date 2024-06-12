 Telangana TS TET Result 2024 declared on schooledu.telangana.gov.in - Hindustan Times
Telangana TS TET Result 2024 declared on schooledu.telangana.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 12, 2024 01:07 PM IST

TS TET Result 2024: Those who have appeared for TSTET 2024 can check their marks online using the links provided on schooledu.telangana.gov.in

TS TET Result 2024: The School Education Department, Telangana on Wednesday announced the result of TS TET, the state-level teacher eligibility examination of the state. Those who have appeared for TSTET 2024 can check their marks online using the links provided on schooledu.telangana.gov.in and tstet2024.aptonline.in/tstet/. TS TET result 2024 live updates.

TSTET result 2024 declared(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
TSTET result 2024 declared(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

This year, the Telangana TET exam was conducted from May 20 to June 3. The exam duration was 2.5 hours and papers were held in two sessions – from 9 am to 11:30 am and from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

TS TET result 2024 direct link

How to check TS TET results?

  1. Go to tstet2024.aptonline.in/tstet/
  2. Open the Telangana TET result link
  3. Provide your login credentials.
  4. Submit it to view your result.

Paper 1 of TS TET was for 150 marks, and it had 150 multiple-choice questions – 30 each from Child Development and Pedagogy, language 1, language 2 (English), Mathematics, and Environmental Studies.

In paper 2, total questions were 150 of which 30 each were from Child Development & Pedagogy, language 1 and language 2 (English) while 60 were for the specific posts – Mathematics and Science teacher, Social Studies teacher and for any other teacher.

Ahead of announcing the results, the School Education Department published the provisional answer key along with candidates' responses.

As per the information bulletin, general category candidates need to score 60 per cent or more marks to pass the TET examination. For Backward Classes (BC), the minimum marks required are 50 per cent and it is 40 per cent for SC/ST/Differently abled candidates.

The TET score will have 20 per cent weightage in teacher recruitment examinations in the state and the certificates will be valid for lifetime.

Qualifying for the TET does not confer a right on any person for recruitment/employment as it is only one of the eligibility criteria for appointment, the department said.

Exam and College Guide
