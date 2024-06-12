TS TET Result 2024 Live: Telangana TET results today on tstet2024.aptonline.in
TS TET Result 2024 Live Updates: The School Education Department, Telangana will announce the results of the state-level Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET 2024) today, June 12. Once declared, the candidates can download the TS TET results from schooledu.telangana.gov.in and tstet2024.aptonline.in/tstet/. The Telangana TET exam was held from May 20 to June 3. The duration of the test was 2.5 hours and papers were held in two sessions – from 9 am to 11:30 am and from 2 pm to 4:30 pm. ...Read More
The provisional answer key and the candidates' responses have been published ahead of the result announcement. The final answer key is awaited.
To pass the examination, general candidates need to score at least 60 per cent marks, BC category candidates need 50 per cent marks or above and SC/ST/Differently abled candidates need 40 per cent marks or more.
Check the latest updates on TS TET result and the marks sheet download link below.
TS TET Result 2024 Live: Paper 1 exam pattern
TS TET Result 2024 Live: The duration of the exam was 2 hours and 30 minutes, and all questions were compulsory.
Child Development and Pedagogy: 30 MCQs, 30 marks
Language I: 30 MCQs, 30 marks
Language II (English): 30 MCQs, 30 marks
Mathematics: 30 MCQs, 30 marks
Environmental Studies: 30 MCQs, 30 marks
Total: 150 MCQs, 150 marks
TS TET Result 2024 Live: Responses, provisional answer keys published
TS TET Result 2024 Live: The provisional answer key and candidates' responses to the TET examination have been published. The results will be announced today, June 12.
TS TET Result 2024 Live: Exam held in May-June
TS TET Result 2024 Live: The Telangana TET exam was held from May 20 to June 3. The papers took place from 9 am to 11:30 am and from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.
TS TET Result 2024 Live: Check cut-off marks
TS TET Result 2024 Live: These are the cut-off marks for the Telangana TET examination-
General: 60 per cent or above
BC: 50 per cent or above
SC, ST, Differently-abled: 40 per cent or above.
TS TET Result 2024 Live: How to check TS TET results?
TS TET Result 2024 Live: Candidates can check the Telangana TET results by following these steps-
- Go to schooledu.telangana.gov.in and then to the TS TET 2024 exam page.
- Open the marks sheet download link.
- Provide your login details.
- Check and download the TET results.
TS TET Result 2024 Live: Where to check Telangana TET results?
TS TET Result 2024 Live: When announced, the candidates can check the TS TET results on schooledu.telangana.gov.in and tstet2024.aptonline.in/tstet/
TS TET Result 2024 Live: Telangana TET results today
TS TET Result 2024 Live: Telangana School Education Department will announce the TS TET results today, June 12.