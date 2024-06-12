TS TET Result 2024 Live: Telangana TET results today on tstet2024.aptonline.in

Edit Profile
Wednesday, June 12, 2024
    June 12, 2024 9:29 AM IST
    TS TET Result 2024 Live Updates: The School Education Department, Telangana will announce the results of the state-level Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET 2024) today, June 12. Once declared, the candidates can download the TS TET results from schooledu.telangana.gov.in and tstet2024.aptonline.in/tstet/. The Telangana TET exam was held from May 20 to June 3. The duration of the test was 2.5 hours and papers were held in two sessions – from 9 am to 11:30 am and from 2 pm to 4:30 pm. ...Read More

    The provisional answer key and the candidates' responses have been published ahead of the result announcement. The final answer key is awaited.

    To pass the examination, general candidates need to score at least 60 per cent marks, BC category candidates need 50 per cent marks or above and SC/ST/Differently abled candidates need 40 per cent marks or more.

    Check the latest updates on TS TET result and the marks sheet download link below.

    Follow all the updates here:
    June 12, 2024 9:29 AM IST

    TS TET Result 2024 Live: Paper 1 exam pattern

    TS TET Result 2024 Live: The duration of the exam was 2 hours and 30 minutes, and all questions were compulsory.

    Child Development and Pedagogy: 30 MCQs, 30 marks

    Language I: 30 MCQs, 30 marks

    Language II (English): 30 MCQs, 30 marks

    Mathematics: 30 MCQs, 30 marks

    Environmental Studies: 30 MCQs, 30 marks

    Total: 150 MCQs, 150 marks

    June 12, 2024 9:04 AM IST

    TS TET Result 2024 Live: Responses, provisional answer keys published

    TS TET Result 2024 Live: The provisional answer key and candidates' responses to the TET examination have been published. The results will be announced today, June 12.

    June 12, 2024 8:49 AM IST

    TS TET Result 2024 Live: Exam held in May-June

    TS TET Result 2024 Live: The Telangana TET exam was held from May 20 to June 3. The papers took place from 9 am to 11:30 am and from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

    June 12, 2024 8:48 AM IST

    TS TET Result 2024 Live: Check cut-off marks

    TS TET Result 2024 Live: These are the cut-off marks for the Telangana TET examination-

    General: 60 per cent or above

    BC: 50 per cent or above

    SC, ST, Differently-abled: 40 per cent or above.

    June 12, 2024 8:47 AM IST

    TS TET Result 2024 Live: How to check TS TET results?

    TS TET Result 2024 Live: Candidates can check the Telangana TET results by following these steps-

    1. Go to schooledu.telangana.gov.in and then to the TS TET 2024 exam page.
    2. Open the marks sheet download link.
    3. Provide your login details.
    4. Check and download the TET results.
    June 12, 2024 8:46 AM IST

    TS TET Result 2024 Live: Where to check Telangana TET results?

    TS TET Result 2024 Live: When announced, the candidates can check the TS TET results on schooledu.telangana.gov.in and tstet2024.aptonline.in/tstet/

    June 12, 2024 8:44 AM IST

    TS TET Result 2024 Live: Telangana TET results today

    TS TET Result 2024 Live: Telangana School Education Department will announce the TS TET results today, June 12.

