TS TET Result 2024 Live: Telangana TET results today on tstet2024.aptonline.in

TS TET Result 2024 Live Updates: The School Education Department, Telangana will announce the results of the state-level Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET 2024) today, June 12. Once declared, the candidates can download the TS TET results from schooledu.telangana.gov.in and tstet2024.aptonline.in/tstet/. The Telangana TET exam was held from May 20 to June 3. The duration of the test was 2.5 hours and papers were held in two sessions – from 9 am to 11:30 am and from 2 pm to 4:30 pm. ...Read More

The provisional answer key and the candidates' responses have been published ahead of the result announcement. The final answer key is awaited.

To pass the examination, general candidates need to score at least 60 per cent marks, BC category candidates need 50 per cent marks or above and SC/ST/Differently abled candidates need 40 per cent marks or more.

Check the latest updates on TS TET result and the marks sheet download link below.