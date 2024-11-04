TS TET January 2025 notification out, registration begins tomorrow, check how to apply and other details

The Department of School Education, Telangana has released the notification for the Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) for January 2025 on Monday, November 4. Eligible candidates who wish to apply for the examination and register for the same from Tuesday, November 5 on the official website. TS TET January 2025 Notification: Registrations to commence from November 5, 2024. (HT file image)

As per the official notification, the second phase of the TS TET 2024 will be conducted from January 1 to 20, 2025. Candidates are required to submit their applications by November 20, 2024.

The detailed notification and information bulletin will also be available for download on the official website schooledu.telangana.gov.in from November 5, states the official notice.

It may be mentioned here that the results of TS TET May 2024 examination were declared on June 12, 2024. The examination was conducted online as a computer-based test from May 20 to June 3, 2024, in 11 districts across the state. The exam was conducted in two sessions- Session 1 from 9 am to 11.30 am and Session 2 from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

According to Hindustan Times Telugu, about 2.35 lakh candidates appeared for the TET May exams, out of which 1.09 lakh passed.

TS TET January 2025 notification: Here’s How to apply

Candidates who are interested in applying for TS TET can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website of TS TET

Click on TS TET 2024 registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

Once registration is done, log in to the account.

Fill out the application form and make the payment of the application fee.

Check the notification here: