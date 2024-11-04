INI CET admit card for January 2025 session today at aiimsexams.ac.in, check details here

INI CET Admit Card 2025: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi will release admit cards for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET January 2025) today, November 4. When released, candidates can download the INI CET admit card from the official website of the institute, aiimsexams.ac.in. INI CET January 2025 admit card today at aiimsexams.ac.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Along with INI CET admit cards, AIIMS will also share the final registration status of candidates.

The PG courses entrance test for the January 2025 admission session is scheduled to take place on November 10, 2024.

On admit cards, candidates will find their roll numbers, exam time, reporting time, exam centre details and exam day guidelines.

They should read the instructions carefully and follow them accordingly on the day of the examination.

Candidates should also check that their personal details (name, photo, signature, etc.) have been printed correctly. Any error on the admit cards must be reported immediately.

How to download AIIMS INI CET Admit card 2025

Go to aiimsexams.ac.in. Open the INI CET January 2025 session admit card download link given on the home page. Enter your login details. Submit and check the admit card. Download the admit card and take a printout for the exam day.

INI CET is the entrance test for admission to postgraduate courses – six years MD, MS, MCh and six years DM, MDS – offered by AIIMS institutes across the country, Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) Pondicherry, National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) Bangalore, Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh and Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences & Technology (SCTIMST) Trivandrum.

Applicants are advised to visit the AIIMS exams website regularly for the latest updates on the INI CET January 2025 examination.