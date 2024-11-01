NEET PG 2024: MCC releases counselling schedule at mcc.nic.in, details inside

NEET PG 2024: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) released the counselling schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG 2024) on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and wish to participate in the counseling process can visit the official website at mcc.nic.in to check the schedule. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As per the official schedule, the verification of the tentative seat matrix by the participating institutes will take place on November 7, 2024. Choice filling will take place between November 8 to November 17. Choice locking will take place on November 17 (4 pm - 11.55 pm). After this, the processing of seat allotment will take place from November 18-19, 2024. The results of Round 1 of counselling will be announced on November 20, 2024.

Students who have secured a seat in round 1 are expected to report between November 21-27.

Important dates:

Round 1

Choice filling: November 8 to November 17

Choice locking: November 17 (4 pm - 11.55 pm)

Processing of seat allotment: November 18-19

Results of Round 1 of counselling: November 20

Round 2

Verification of the Tentative Seat Matrix by the participating Institutes will take place on December 4. Payment facility will be available for candidates from December 4-9 ( till 3 pm). From December 5-9, candidates can go forward with their choice filling. Choice Locking will start from 04:00 P.M of December 9 up to 11:55 P.M of December 9. Processing of seat allotment will take place between December 10-11. The results of round 2 of counselling will be released on December 12.

Round 3

Verification of Tentative Seat Matrix by the participating institutes will take place on December 26. Payment facility will be available from December 26- January 1, 2025. Candidates can go forward with the Choice filling from December 27 - 31 and Choice Locking can be done from 04:00 P.M. of January 1, 2025, up to 11:55 P.M. of January 1, 2025. Processing of Seat Allotment will take place from January 2-3 and the result for Round 3 will be announced on January 4, 2025. Candidates are required to report between January 6-13.

Stray vacancy round

Verification of the Tentative Seat Matrix by the participating Institutes is to take place on January 18 and payment options will be available till January 21. choice filling will be available from January 18-21 and choice locking can be done on January 21. Processing of Seat Allotment will be completed from January 22-23 and the result will be announced on January 24.

