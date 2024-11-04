INI CET Admit Card 2025 Live: January admit cards today at aiimsexams.ac.in

INI CET Admit Card 2024 Live: Hall tickets will be released today at aiimsexams.ac.in

INI CET Admit Card 2025 Live Updates: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi is scheduled to release the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET January 2025) admit card today, November 4. The INI CET admit card will be released at aiimsexams.ac.in. The institute will also share the final registration status of candidates along with admit cards....Read More

The entrance exam for the January 2025 admission session will be conducted on November 10, 2024. The admit card will mention the exam time, reporting time, exam centre details, exam day guidelines, etc.

Steps to download AIIMS INI CET Admit card 2025

Go to the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.

Open the INI CET January 2025 admit card link given on the home page.

Enter your login credentials.

Submit and download the admit card.

INI CET is held for admission to postgraduate courses – six years MD, MS, MCh and six years DM, MDS – offered by AIIMS institutes across the country, Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) Pondicherry, National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) Bangalore, Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh and Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences & Technology (SCTIMST) Trivandrum.

Follow live updates on INI CET admit card 2024 below.