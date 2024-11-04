INI CET Admit Card 2025 Live: January admit cards today at aiimsexams.ac.in
INI CET Admit Card 2025 Live Updates: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi is scheduled to release the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET January 2025) admit card today, November 4. The INI CET admit card will be released at aiimsexams.ac.in. The institute will also share the final registration status of candidates along with admit cards....Read More
The entrance exam for the January 2025 admission session will be conducted on November 10, 2024. The admit card will mention the exam time, reporting time, exam centre details, exam day guidelines, etc.
Steps to download AIIMS INI CET Admit card 2025
Go to the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.
Open the INI CET January 2025 admit card link given on the home page.
Enter your login credentials.
Submit and download the admit card.
INI CET is held for admission to postgraduate courses – six years MD, MS, MCh and six years DM, MDS – offered by AIIMS institutes across the country, Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) Pondicherry, National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) Bangalore, Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh and Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences & Technology (SCTIMST) Trivandrum.
INI CET Admit Card 2024 Live: Do this after downloading the admit card
After downloading the INI CET Admit card, check and ensure that your personal details such as name, photo, signature, etc. have been printed properly. If there is any error, report it immediately.
Candidates should also read the exam day guidelines carefully and follow them accordingly.
INI CET Admit Card 2025 Live: What will be mentioned on admit cards?
INI CET Admit Card 2025 Live: The following details will be mentioned on the INI CET admit cards-
- Name of the examination
- Date, time and reporting time for the examination
- Roll number of the candidate
- Photo and signature
- Name of the exam paper
- Exam day guidelines
- Other details.
