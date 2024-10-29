Bengaluru woman says AIIMS rank 1 holder asked for 50 crore dowry: ‘Crying since morning’

A Bengaluru woman claims a topper at the prestigious All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) asked her friend for a dowry of ₹50 crore. The woman, who goes by Dr Phoenix on social media, said that her friend had been crying ever since she heard about the dowry demand. The incident highlights how prevalent and normalised the outlawed practice of dowry is even today. A woman claims that an AIIMS rank 1 holder is demanding a dowry of ₹ 50 crore

Dr Phoenix said that her unnamed friend was in talks for marriage with a person who achieved Rank 1 in the AIIMS entrance for MCh in Urology. The friend is a doctor as well, currently doing an MD in Anesthesia and specialising further with a fellowship in liver transplant anaesthesia in Hyderabad.

₹ 50 crore dowry

“So AIIMS rank 1 Uro MCh is asking 50 crores dowry from my friend who is doing MD Anaesthesia and Fellow in liver transplant anaesthesia in Hyderabad,” she wrote on X. “Have some shame will you,” the X user added, asking what use this education is if a doctor does not have the guts to stand on his own two feet.

Dr Phoenix further said that her friend had been crying for hours as ₹50 crore would mean her parents’ entire life savings. Her parents, meanwhile, had accepted the fact that marrying into the Telugu community would require a hefty dowry.

“Been on call with the poor thing since morning crying because her parents say it's a given that marrying her off in Telugu community requires dowry and her parents entire retirement savings. She has a younger sister - this dowry during her time too,” she wrote.

Several other X users shared their own experiences of people asking for dowry. People also criticised the doctor for his demands.

“This is nauseating to read. The guy is a low life,” read one comment. “If true, demanding a 50 crore ‘dowry’ not only reflects failure of society and medicine but also shows his complete disregard for basic maths and economics. What a stupid individual. Clearly, money can’t buy class,” another said.

Some people also raised doubts about the authenticity of the story, while others tried to justify the demand.

“While I agree dowry is wrong , why aren't we considering the difference in branch. Mbbs girls are demanding MD boys. MD girls are demanding DM girls. Don't you fume when you see this? Reverse dowry is also bad,” an X user opined.