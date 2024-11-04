AP TET Results 2024 released at aptet.apcfss.in, direct link to check scores here

The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh has declared the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2024 results on Monday, November 4. Candidates who took the examination can check their scores on the official website at aptet.apcfss.in. AP TET Result 2024 live updates AP TET Results 2024 has been declared at aptet.apcfss.in. The direct link to check scores is given here.

Candidates will need to enter details such as ID number, date of birth, and the security verification code on the login module to check their results.

As per the results, the overall pass percentage in the July exam is 50.79 per cent. A total of 368661 candidates appeared for the exam of which, 187256 have qualified.

In the last exam held in February 2024, the pass percentage was recorded at 58.4 per cent.

It may be mentioned here that the AP TET results were announced by state education minister Nara Lokesh on his X handle.

The AP TET examination was conducted from October 3 to 21, 2024. The exam was in two shifts – from 9:30 am to 12 pm and 2:30 pm to 5 pm. A total of 4,27,300 candidates had applied for the TET exams across the state.

AP TET Results 2024: Here's how to check

The steps mentioned below will guide candidates to check the results on the official website:

Visit the official website at aptet.apcfss.in. Click on the AP TET Results 2024 link. Enter the credentials to log in and click on submit. The AP TET Results 2024 will be displayed on the screen. Download the results and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.