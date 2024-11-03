AP TET Results 2024 releasing tomorrow, check the steps to download at aptet.apcfss.in

The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh will be releasing the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2024 results on Monday, November 4. Candidates who appeared in the examination will be able to download the scores on the official website at aptet.apcfss.in. AP TET Results 2024 is releasing on November 4, Check the steps to download at at aptet.apcfss.in. (Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)

To download the results, candidates will need to enter their credentials such as Roll number and date of birth as login credentials.

According to reports, the results will be released by the state education minister Nara Lokesh.

The AP TET examination was conducted from October 3 to 21, 2024. The examination on all days was held in two shifts – from 9:30 am to 12 pm and 2:30 pm to 5 pm. A total of 4,27,300 candidates had applied for the TET exams across the state, out of which 3,68,661 candidates appeared.

AP TET Results 2024: How to download

Candidates can download the results by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at aptet.apcfss.in.

On the home page, click on the AP TET Results 2024 link.

Enter your credentials to log in and click on submit.

Your AP TET Results 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

Verify the details and download the results.

Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.