AIIMS INI CET 2025 admit card releasing tomorrow at aiimsexams.ac.in, download with these steps

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS, will be releasing the admit card for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET 2025) on Monday, November 4, 2024. Candidates who are appearing in the test can download their hall tickets from the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in. AIIMS INI CET 2025 admit card releasing on Monday, November 4 at aiimsexams.ac.in. (Hindustan Times)

To download the hall tickets, candidates will need to enter the credentials to in the login module.

AIIMS INI CET 2025 admit card: Here's how to download

Candidates can download the hall tickets by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in On the home page, click on the link to download the INI CET 2025 admit card. In the new page, candidates will need to furnish their login credentials in order to access the admit card. Verify the details on the admit card and download. Keep a printout of the same for further need.

It may be mentioned here that the AIIMS INI CET 2025 will is scheduled to be conducted on November 10, 2024 across the country.

The INI-CET January 2025 exam will be conducted for admission to PG courses [MD/MS/M.Ch.(6years)/ DM(6years)/MDS] of AIIMS, New Delhi and other AIIMS, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER Chandigarh & SCTIMST Trivandrum for the January 2025 session.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.