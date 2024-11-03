WBPSC Clerkship Exam 2024 hall tickets released at psc.wb.gov.in, direct link to download

The West Bengal Public Service Commission, WBPSC, has released the admit cards for the Clerkship Examination 2024. Candidates appearing in the examination can download the hall tickets from the official website at psc.wb.gov.in and wbpsc.ucanapply.com. WBPSC Clerkship Exam 2024 hall tickets are out at psc.wb.gov.in.

Candidates can download the hall tickets using their application number and date of birth as login credentials.

Notably, the WBPSC Clerkship Examination 2024 is scheduled for November 16 and 17, 2024 across various exam centers in West Bengal. Reportedly, over 7 lakh applicants will be appearing for the WBPSC Clerkship Examination 2024.

The examination will be conducted in two sessions. The first session will be held from 9:30 AM to 11 AM, and the second session will commence from 2:30 PM and end at 4 PM.

WBPSC CLERKSHIP EXAM ADMIT CARD 2024: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the hall tickets

Visit the official website at psc.wb.gov.in or wbpsc.ucanapply.com.

On the home page, click on the Download Admit Card’ button.

In the next window, click on the link to download the clerkship exam hall tickets.

Enter your credentials to log in and submit.

Your WBPSC Clerkship Admit Card 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.