CG Police Constable admit card for PET/PMT and document verification tomorrow at cgpolice.gov.in

CG Police Constable Admit Card 2024: The Chhattisgarh Police will release admit cards for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Document Verification (DV) for the Constable recruitment examination tomorrow, November 4. When released, candidates can download the CG Pollice Constable admit cards from cgpolice.gov.in. CG Police Constable admit card for PET/PMT and document verification tomorrow (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The direct recruitment exam is being conducted for 5,967 Constable vacancies in the Chhattisgarh Police.

PET, PMT and DV under this recruitment examination will be held on November 16 at designated venues in Raipur, Dhamtari, Durg, Rajnandgaon, Bilaspur, Raigarh, Surajpur, Jagdalpur and Kondagaon. On admit cards, candidates will get to know the address of the venue and reporting time, among other details.

How to download CG Police Constable admit card 2024

Visit the official website of CG Police at cgpolice.gov.in.

Go to the recruitment page

The admit card download link will be displayed on the notice board. Open it.

Enter your login details.

Submit and download the admit card.

After downloading the admit card, candidates should go through the instructions given for PET, PMT and check the list of documents they need to carry for verification. They should confirm the address of the venue to avoid any difficulty on the test day.

Candidates should also check and ensure that there is no error in the personal details such as name, photo and signature. If there is any error, it should be reported immediately.

About CG Police SI result

Recently, the Chhattisgarh Police announced the result of the Subedar/Sub Inspector/Platoon Commander recruitment examination, 2021.

A total of 959 candidates were recommended against 975 vacancies. Chattisgarh Police said the remaining vacancies could not be filled due to the insufficient number of eligible candidates.

The final merit list was prepared according to the reservation rules of the Chhattisgarh government, as well as the marks obtained by candidates and their preferences.