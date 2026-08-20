The Medical Counselling Committee will release the MCC NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026 on August 21, 2026. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round 1 can find the seat allotment result link on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. MCC NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026 releasing tomorrow at mcc.nic.in, here's how to check (Hindustan Times/Karun Sharma/For representation only)

Candidates allotted a seat can report to the institute from August 22 to August 31, 2026. The verification of the joined candidates' data by the institutes will be done on September 1, 2026.

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All candidates who have registered for Round 1 counselling can check their seat allotment results by following the simple steps below.

MCC NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026: How to check 1. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

2. Click on NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed.

5. Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The seat matrix for round 1 NEET MBBS BDS and BSc Nursing has been released.

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The MCC/DGHS will be doing Counselling for 15% AIQ, 100% Deemed Universities, Central Universities (Delhi University, AMU & BHU including Institutional/ Domicile Quota), ESIC, AFMC (only Registration Part) & I.P University (VMMC & SJH AND ABVIMS & RML& ESIC Dental, Delhi (15% AIQ + 85%Institutional Quota) 100% AIIMS Institutions, 100% JIPMER and B.Sc. Nursing (only Central Institutes). For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.