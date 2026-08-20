MCC NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026 releasing tomorrow at mcc.nic.in, here's how to check
MCC NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026 will be released tomorrow, August 21, 2026. The steps to check the results is given here.
The Medical Counselling Committee will release the MCC NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026 on August 21, 2026. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round 1 can find the seat allotment result link on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
Candidates allotted a seat can report to the institute from August 22 to August 31, 2026. The verification of the joined candidates' data by the institutes will be done on September 1, 2026.
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All candidates who have registered for Round 1 counselling can check their seat allotment results by following the simple steps below.
MCC NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026: How to check
1. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
2. Click on NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed.
5. Check the seat allotment result and download the page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The seat matrix for round 1 NEET MBBS BDS and BSc Nursing has been released.
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The MCC/DGHS will be doing Counselling for 15% AIQ, 100% Deemed Universities, Central Universities (Delhi University, AMU & BHU including Institutional/ Domicile Quota), ESIC, AFMC (only Registration Part) & I.P University (VMMC & SJH AND ABVIMS & RML& ESIC Dental, Delhi (15% AIQ + 85%Institutional Quota) 100% AIIMS Institutions, 100% JIPMER and B.Sc. Nursing (only Central Institutes). For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More
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