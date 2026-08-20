Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, has collaborated with Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University (DBRAU), Agra, formerly Agra University, and the Vivekanand Incubation Foundation (VIF) to launch a vocational program in cybersecurity. IIT Kanpur to launch Cybersecurity Vocational program for 3 lakh students across 570+ affiliated colleges

The program launched by the Institute aims to reach over 3 lakh students across 570+ colleges, making cybersecurity education accessible to a large and diverse student community.

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According to a press statement issued by the Institute, the program will be delivered in Hindi and equip students with essential cybersecurity knowledge and practical skills.

The format has been designed to make technical learning more accessible, particularly for students in semi-urban and rural areas who may face language barriers when accessing conventional technical instruction in English.

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Under this collaboration, C3iHub will design and deliver the curriculum, drawing on IIT Kanpur's research and training expertise in cybersecurity. VIF will provide the administrative and technical infrastructure required to deploy courses at scale. Along with this vocational course, the university will establish a dedicated Cybersecurity Counselling Cell (CCC) to mitigate cybercrime incidents and provide prevention and support for students.

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This course will cover cybercrime and cyber hygiene, social media threats, identity theft, personal data leaks, women's and children's online safety, the dark web, cyber terrorism, and illegal activities. Quizzes, workshops, and course feedback will be integral to the course, supported by customised virtual labs that provide students with real-world, practical experience, read the press statement.