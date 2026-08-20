Northeast Frontier Railway will close the registration process for Apprentice posts on August 20, 2026. Eligible candidates who want to apply online can find the direct link through the official website of NFR at nfr.indianrailways.gov.in. NFR Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Last date to apply for 6777 posts at nfr.indianrailways.gov.in, link here (Representative image)

To apply for the post, the candidate should be between 15 and 24 years of age.

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Documents needed to apply online The following documents must be uploaded with the online application -

(a) Mark sheet & Pass certificates of Matriculation (Class 10),

(b) Provisional Certificate/ National Trade Certificate (NTC) issued by NCVT/SCVT in the case of ITI and

(c) Final ITI mark sheet

(d) Mark sheet & Pass certificates of Class 10 and Class 12 (with Physics, Chemistry & Biology) must be uploaded in the case of Medical Laboratory Technicians.

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How to Apply 1. Visit the official website of NFR at nfr.indianrailways.gov.in.

2. Click on the recruitment notice link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where the registration link is available.

4. Click on the registration link and register yourself.

5. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

6. Make the payment of the application fee.

7. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹100/-. The fee will have to be paid online through the payment gateway link given in the notification. SC, ST, PwBD, EBC & women candidates are exempted from payment of the application fee. Candidates seeking fee exemption as Economically Backward Class (EBC) must fulfil the criteria of having a family income of less than ₹ 50,000/- per annum and must upload a certificate issued on or after 01-04-2026.

Selection Process The selection of apprentices will be on the basis of unit-wise, trade-wise and community-wise merit position.

The merit list for each unit will be based on percentage of marks obtained in Matriculation (with minimum 50% aggregate marks) + ITI marks in the trade in which Apprenticeship is to be done. The final panel will be on the basis of average of marks in matriculation and ITI.

However, for Laboratory Technician (Pathology) and Laboratory Technician (Radiology), merit lists will be prepared on the basis of percentage of marks obtained in Matriculation(with minimum 50% aggregate marks) + 12th Science (in Physics, Chemistry & Biology).

For more related details candidates can check the official website of Northeast Frontier Railway.

Direct link to apply here