The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will close the registration process for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026 on August 21, 2026. Candidates who are eligible to apply can find the direct link through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026: Registration for CSA ends tomorrow for 11k+ posts, apply at ibps.in

This recruitment drive will fill up 11403 posts in the organisation.

BPSC TRE 4 Notification 2026 released, registration begins on September 1 for 32,388 school teacher posts

Eligibility Criteria Candidates who have graduation degree in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government can apply.

The candidate must possess a valid Mark-sheet / Degree Certificate stating that he/ she is a graduate on the day he/she registers, and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering online.

The age limit should be between 20 and 28 years, i.e., a candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.08.1998 and not later than 01.08.2006 (both dates inclusive).

Bank of Baroda LBO Recruitment 2026: Apply for 2482 posts at bankofbaroda.bank.in, direct link here

How to Apply Eligible candidates who want to apply for the post can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of ibps.in.

2. Click on the IBPS Clerk registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, fill out the application form.

5. Make the payment of the application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹850/- for all categories of candidates and ₹175/- for SC/ST/PwBD/ESM/DESM candidates.

Selection Process The selection process comprises a preliminary exam and a main exam. The prelims exam comprises 100 questions of 100 marks. The exam duration is 60 minutes. The preliminary exam will comprise English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability.

Candidates have to qualify in each of the three tests by securing cut-off marks to be decided by IBPS. An adequate number of candidates in each category, as decided by IBPS based on requirements, will be shortlisted for the Online Main examination.

There will be a penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, one-fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty to arrive at the corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is marked by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.

Direct link to apply for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026