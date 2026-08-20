The National Testing Agency, NTA, is all set to hire subject experts who prepare question papers for its national-level examinations. To strengthen the hiring process, the agency has introduced a four-stage screening and verification process for its empanelment. NTA’s new subject expert selection process: 4 stages explained (Hindustan Times)

Teachers who wish to apply for the subject expert role must submit their educational and employment records, identity documents, conflict-of-interest and confidentiality declarations, and a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from their current employer.

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The decision to hire subject experts was taken after NTA removed 600 subject experts as part of a broader overhaul of its exam system.

What is the four-stage process for hiring experts The Agency has prescribed a four-stage process for the empanelment of subject-experts. What are the four stages?

Stage 1: Document and eligibility verification NTA will first check the completeness of applications, candidates’ qualifications and experience, and supporting documents such as Aadhaar, PAN, and NOC from the current employer.

Stage 2: Subject-matter evaluation Shortlisted candidates will be assessed on their academic standing, research record, previous experience in setting examination papers and overall subject expertise. The evaluation will be carried out by subject-expert committees constituted by the NTA.

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Stage 3: Background verification Candidates who clear the subject-matter evaluation will undergo comprehensive background checks. These will cover academic credentials, employment history, integrity declarations and conflict-of-interest disclosures.

Stage 4: Formal empanelment Candidates who clear the previous stages will be formally empanelled for specified subjects, levels and types of examination-related work. The empanelment will remain valid for three years, subject to satisfactory performance and continued integrity.

NTA has also stated that empanelment can be terminated before the three-year period if an expert breaches the prescribed terms, subject to appropriate notice.

NTA conducts 10 major national-level entrance exams in multiple shifts during the year. The question papers for these examinations are prepared by empanelled subject experts, who are paid around ₹35,000 to ₹40,000 a year, with their involvement generally lasting between seven and 15 days, depending on their role.

NTA Overhaul: What are the major changes to be introduced in the examination system?

Meanwhile, NTA is set for a major overhaul of its examination system after it faced a series of controversies and alleged lapses in the conduct of the major entrance and eligibility examinations, including UGC-NET and NEET-UG. A total of 10 key changes are expected to be implemented by the Agency.