NTA tightens vetting rules for subject experts after sacking 600 amid exam row

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is strengthening its process for hiring subject experts to prepare question papers for forthcoming national-level examinations. Those teachers who want to serve as subject experts will have to submit their educational and employment records, identity documents, conflict-of-interest and confidentiality declarations, and a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from their current employer, according to an internal NTA communication reviewed by HT. NTA conducts 10 major national-level entrance examinations in multiple shifts throughout the year. (PTI)

The new requirements come a day after the testing body on Tuesday removed 600 subject experts as part of a rehaul of its examination system following the Union education ministry’s directions to “fix accountability”, conduct a thorough audit of its examination processes and submit a report on corrective action within 30 days -- all reactions to a series of controversies involving NTA including paper leaks and incorrect questions in papers.

Four-stage process for subject experts According to the circular, NTA has prescribed a four-stage process for empanelment of subject-experts. In the first stage, it will verify the completeness of applications, qualifications, experience and supporting documents including Aadhar card, PAN card and the NOC.

The second stage will involve subject-matter evaluation, with NTA assessing academic standing, research record, previous experience in setting test papers, and depth of expertise. “The evaluation will be conducted by subject expert committees constituted by NTA,” the agency said in its note.

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Shortlisted candidates will then undergo “comprehensive background verification” in the third stage, covering academic credentials, employment history, integrity declarations and conflict-of-interest disclosures, among other checks.

In the fourth stage, those selected following stage three will be formally empanelled for specific subject domains, levels and types of work. The empanelment will be valid for three years, subject to “satisfactory performance and continued integrity,” according to the communication. “Empanelment may be terminated earlier in case of breach of any term, on reasonable grounds, with appropriate notice,” the NTA note said.

NTA and the Union education ministry did not respond to HT’s queries.

Paper setters emerge as weak link NTA conducts 10 major national-level entrance examinations in multiple shifts throughout the year, and the papers for these are set by the empanelled subject experts, who are paid between ₹35,000 to ₹40,000 in a year. Their involvement lasts 7 to 15 days depending upon their roles in preparing question papers and examinations.

Paper setters have emerged the weak link in NTA’s efforts to make its papers leak-proof. IIT Madras director V Kamakoti, part of the Nandan Nikelani headed committee that is looking at reforming the testing process, recently said that the integrity of paper setters is critical. However, the requirement of an NOC in the list of documents from serving faculty has raised concerns among some existing NTA subject experts.

One said the requirement could make the process vulnerable to institutional pressures. “Institute heads will give NOC to faculties who adhere to their ideologies. This is problematic.”

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Another, a faculty member in a state university said this could mean people not fit to become subject matter experts end up becoming that.

This person, who asked not to be named, also said the new process seemed cumbersome.

Previously, “NTA used to send mails to us showing its interest in hiring us as a subject expert on contractual basis. We were asked to just submit our CV and a declaration that our wards and relatives’ children are not sitting examinations.”

NTA has not publicly disclosed the total number of subject experts in its existing pool.