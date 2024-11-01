CG Police Constable Admit Card 2024 to be released soon on cgpolice.gov.in, details inside

Chhattisgarh Police is expected to release CG Police Constable Admit Card 2024 for PET on November 4, 2024. The scrutiny of the candidates' documents, physical measurement and physical efficiency test will be held on November 16, 2024. (Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)

Candidates who would like to appear for the physical efficiency test can download the admit card through the official website of CG Police at cgpolice.gov.in when released.

The scrutiny of the candidates' documents, physical measurement and physical efficiency test will be held on November 16, 2024. The PET and document verification will be held at the designated examination venues in Raipur, Dhamtari, Durg, Rajnandgaon, Bilaspur, Raigarh, Surajpur, Jagdalpur and Kondagaon, informed an official notice.

Vacancy Details:

This recruitment drive will fill up 5967 posts in the organization. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CG Police.

CG Police Constable Admit Card 2024: Steps to download

Candidates who have registered for the exam and would like to appear for PET can download the admit card by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of CG Police at cgpolice.gov.in.

Click on the CG Police Constable Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Once done, your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

