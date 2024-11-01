Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Nov 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

CG Police Constable Admit Card 2024 to be released soon on cgpolice.gov.in, details inside

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Tisha Jacob, New Delhi
Nov 01, 2024 01:33 PM IST

Candidates who would like to download the admit card can visit the official website of CG Police at cgpolice.gov.in when released

Chhattisgarh Police is expected to release CG Police Constable Admit Card 2024 for PET on November 4, 2024.

The scrutiny of the candidates' documents, physical measurement and physical efficiency test will be held on November 16, 2024. (Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)
The scrutiny of the candidates' documents, physical measurement and physical efficiency test will be held on November 16, 2024. (Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)

Candidates who would like to appear for the physical efficiency test can download the admit card through the official website of CG Police at cgpolice.gov.in when released.

The scrutiny of the candidates' documents, physical measurement and physical efficiency test will be held on November 16, 2024. The PET and document verification will be held at the designated examination venues in Raipur, Dhamtari, Durg, Rajnandgaon, Bilaspur, Raigarh, Surajpur, Jagdalpur and Kondagaon, informed an official notice.

Also Read: XLRI achieves 100% summer internship placements for 2 PG diploma courses, check highest package and top recruiters

Vacancy Details:

This recruitment drive will fill up 5967 posts in the organization. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CG Police.

CG Police Constable Admit Card 2024: Steps to download

Candidates who have registered for the exam and would like to appear for PET can download the admit card by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of CG Police at cgpolice.gov.in.

Click on the CG Police Constable Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Once done, your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: IBPS SO admit card 2024 for prelims exam out at ibps.in, direct link here

Elevate your career with...
See more
Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //