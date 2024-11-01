IBPS SO admit card 2024 for prelims exam out at ibps.in, direct link here

IBPS SO 2024: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released admit cards for the Specialist Officers preliminary examination. Candidates can download the IBPS SO prelims admit cards from the institute's official website, ibps.in. The direct link and other details are given below. IBPS SO admit card 2024 for prelims exam released

The recruitment exam is being conducted for 884 scale 1 officer vacancies.

Agricultural Field Officer: 346 vacancies

HR/Personnel Officer: 25 vacancies

IT Officer: 170 vacancies

Law Officer: 125 vacancies

Marketing Officer: 205 vacancies

Rajbhasha Adhikari: 13 vacancies

Here is the exam pattern for the prelims examination-

For Law Officer and Rajbhasa Adhikari posts:

English language: 50 questions, 25 marks, 40 minutes

Reasoning: 50 questions, 50 marks, 40 minutes

General awareness with special reference to the banking industry: 50 questions, 50 marks, 40 minutes.

Total: 150 questions, 125 marks, 120 minutes

For IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/Personal Officer and Marketing Officer posts:

English language: 50 questions, 25 marks, 40 minutes

Reasoning: 50 questions, 50 marks, 40 minutes

Quantitative aptitude: 50 questions, 50 marks, 40 minutes

Total: 150 questions, 125 marks, 120 minutes

Each candidate must secure a minimum mark in each section and a minimum mark overall to qualify in the examination.

The cut-off mark for shortlisting candidates for the mains examination will be decided as per the number of vacancies, the institute said.

Although the test lasts 120 minutes, candidates may be required to be present in the exam venue for around 180 minutes to complete other exam-related activities such as entering, logging in, reading the instructions, exiting the lab, etc.

For Specialist Officer vacancies, candidates who were at least 20 years old and not more than 30 years old on August 1, 2024 were eligible to apply.

In addition to meeting the age limit and educational qualification requirements, they were also required to maintain a healthy credit history as per the criteria of the participating banks.

The application fee was ₹175 for SC, ST and PwD candidates and ₹850 for all others.

Candidates can visit the institute's official website for further updates.

Direct link to download IBPS SO admit card and information handout.