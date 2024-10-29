Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

IBPS RRBs XII Clerk, PO provisional allotment Reserve list out, steps to check

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Tisha Jacob, New Delhi
Oct 29, 2024 06:22 PM IST

The provisional allotment reserve list is based on the actual reported vacancies by the respective RRBs in each category and posts within a particular State.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the Provisional Allotment under the Reserve List for the posts of Officer Scale I and Office Assistant (Multipurpose) on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Candidates need to furnish their login credentials like registration number and password to access the reserve list.(Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)
Candidates need to furnish their login credentials like registration number and password to access the reserve list.(Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)

As per the official notice, the provisional allotment reserve list is based on the actual reported vacancies by the respective RRBs in each category and posts within a particular State, subject to the availability of candidates.

Direct Link to check IBPS RRBs XII PO provisional allotment reserve list

Direct Link to check IBPS RRBs XII Clerk provisional allotment reserve list

According to IBPS, candidates who are provisionally allotted are being intimated individually at the email address and mobile number of candidates recorded with IBPS at the time of online registration for CRP RRBs-XII. The list is being prepared as per the merit-cum-preference.

Also Read: Odisha Police Constable recruitment 2024: Extended application window closes tomorrow, apply at odishapolice.gov.in

Steps to check IBPS RRBs XII Clerk, PO provisional allotment reserve list:

Candidates who wish to check the reserve list can follow the below mentioned steps.

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

Look out for the link to check IBPS RRBs XII PO provisional allotment reserve list or IBPS RRBs XII Clerk provisional allotment reserve list on the home page and click it

A new page appears where candidates need to furnish their login credentials like registration number and password to access the result

Verify the details and save the page

Take a print out of the same for future needs

For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: ICAI CA Foundation, Inter results 2024 likely tomorrow, here's official notice on expected date

Elevate your career with...
See more
Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //