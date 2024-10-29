Odisha Police Constable recruitment 2024: Extended application window closes tomorrow, apply at odishapolice.gov.in

Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2024: The State Selection Board (SSB) of Odisha Police will close the extended application window for Constable vacancies tomorrow, October 30. Those who want to apply for these vacancies can submit their forms before the deadline on odishapolice.gov.in. Odisha Police Constable recruitment 2024: Application window closes tomorrow

The application deadline was previously October 13, but it was extended due to Puja vacations. The Odisha Police selection board said the application form correction window will open after the registration window closes.

The SSB has also increased the number of vacancies to be filled through the Sepoy/Constable recruitment examination. Through a recent notice, the board informed the addition of 720 vacancies in various battalions.

Now, the Odisha Police Constable recruitment exam will be held for 2,030 instead of 1,360.

Women, Transgender and Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) category candidates are not eligible to apply for these posts.

The minimum age limit of candidates is 18 years and the upper age limit is 23 years. The cut-off date for determining the age limit is January 1, 2024. Relaxation in the upper age limit will be given to reserved category candidates.

The minimum educational qualification requirement is a Class 10 or a Matriculation pass certificate. Odia should be one of the subjects in the Class 10 final examination. The applicants should be able to speak, write and read in Odia.

Candidates should be Indian citizens of good character and sound health, free from organic defects and physical deformities. Applicants are not allowed to have more than one living spouse, but this may be exempted under personal law or other grounds.

The recruitment process includes a Computer–Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE), a Measurement of Physical Standards and Physical Efficiency Test, a Driving Test, and a Medical Examination.

There will be 100 objective-type multiple-choice questions in the computer-based examination. The total marks in the exam will be 100 marks, and the duration will be 2 hours.

For every wrong answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted. No marks will be awarded or deducted for un-attempted questions.

For further details, candidates can check the board's official website.