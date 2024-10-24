Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Vacancies increased to 2080, notice here

The State Selection Board (SSB) of Odisha Police has increased the number of vacancies to be filled through the Sepoy/Constable recruitment examination, 2024. In a recent notice published at odishapolice.gov.in, the board informed addition of 720 vacancies across Odisha Police battalions. With this, the total number of vacancies to be filled through Odisha Police Constable recruitment 2024 is 2,030. Previously, it was 1,360. Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Number of vacancies increased (odishapolice.gov.in, screenshot)

Candidates can check the battalion-wise distribution of Odisha Police Constable vacancies on the official website of the board.

Odisha Police Constable recruitment 2024: Revised vacancies

Recently, the SSB Odisha Police extended the last date to apply for Constable recruitment 2024. Candidates can submit their forms up to October 30. Previously the application deadline was October 13.

The last date was extended in view of Puja vacations. The application form correction window will open after the registration window closes.

Applicants should note that women, Transgenders and Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) are not eligible to apply for these posts.

Candidates should be at least 18 years old and not more than 23 years old on January 1, 2024. Age relaxation will be applicable to reserved category candidates.

Candidates need to pass Class 10 with Odia as one of the subjects. They should be Indian citizens of good character and sound health, free from organic defects and physical deformities.

The applicant should not have more than one spouse living. However, this may be exempted under personal law or other grounds. S/he should be able to speak, write and read in Odia.

The SSB will condut a Computer–Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE), a Measurement of Physical Standards and Physical Efficiency Test, a Driving Test, and a Medical Examination to select candidates.

In the recruitment exam, there will be 100 objective-type multiple-choice questions for 100 marks and the duration will be two hours.

There will be a negative marking (0.25 marks) for wrong answers. No mark will be deducted for un-attempted questions.