ICAI CA Foundation, Inter results 2024 likely tomorrow, here's official notice on expected date

ICAI CA Result 2024: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce the Chartered Accountancy (CA) September exam results tomorrow. As per an official notification, the tentative date for CA Foundation and Inter results is October 30. ICAI CA Foundation, Inter results 2024 expected tomorrow (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

When declared, candidates can check their results at icai.nic.in. To download marks sheets, they will have to use registration number and roll number.

“The results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate and Foundation Examinations held in September 2024 are likely to be declared on Wednesday, the 30th October 2024 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in,” the ICAI said in its notification.

“It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number,” the institute added.

The ICAI conducted the September edition of the Chartered Accountancy Foundation examination in September.

The CA Foundation exam was held on September 13, 15, 18 and 20.

For the CA Intermediate group 1 candidates, the examination was held on September 12, 14 and 17. The CA Inter exam for group 2 candidates was conducted on September 19, 21 and 23.

How to download CA Foundation and Inter September exam results?

Open the ICAI result portal, icai.nic.in.

After the announcement, the direct link to check Inter and Foundation course results will be displayed on the home page. Open the link you require.

Enter your login credentials – roll number and registration number – on the spaces provided.

Submit the details and check your result.

About CA Foundation June result

As many as of 91,900 candidates appeared for the CA Foundationexam held in June, of whom 13,749 or 14.96 per cent passed.

The number of male candidates was 48,580. Of them, 7,766 passed. The pass percentage of male candidates was 15.66 per cent.

The number of female candidates was 42,230, of whom 5,983 or 14.14 per cent passed.