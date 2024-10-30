Edit Profile
Wednesday, Oct 30, 2024
    ICAI CA Foundation, Inter Result 2024 Live: Results expected today at icai.nic.in

    By HT Education Desk
    Oct 30, 2024 8:34 AM IST
    ICAI CA Result 2024 Live Updates: The CA Foundation and Inter results will be announced at the institute's result portal, icai.nic.in.
    ICAI Result 2024 Live: CA Foundation, Inter results today at icai.nic.in (official website, screenshot)
    ICAI Result 2024 Live: CA Foundation, Inter results today at icai.nic.in (official website, screenshot)

    ICAI CA Result 2024 Live Updates: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce the CA Foundation and CA Inter September exam results today, October 30. When announced, candidates can check their results at icai.nic.in. The tentative date for Chartered Accountancy course results was announced by the institute last week. ...Read More

    “The results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate and Foundation Examinations held in September 2024 are likely to be declared on Wednesday, the 30th October 2024 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in,” the ICAI said.

    “It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number,” it added.

    To download marks sheets, candidates will be required to use their roll numbers and registration numbers.

    The ICAI CA Foundation exam was held on September 13, 15, 18 and 20. The CA Inter group 1 examination was held on September 12, 14 and 17 and the CA Inter exam group 2 exam was conducted on September 19, 21 and 23.

    How to check CA Foundation and Inter exam results?

    Go to the ICAI result portal, icai.nic.in.

    Open the Foundation or Inter result link, as required

    Enter your login credentials – roll number and registration number.

    Submit the details and check your result.

    Follow live updates on ICAI results below.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Oct 30, 2024 8:34 AM IST

    ICAI Result 2024 Live: Results only at icai.nic.in, not at icai.org

    ICAI Result 2024 Live: ‘icai.nic.in’ is the result portal of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. CA Foundation and Inter results will be shared only on this website.

    Oct 30, 2024 8:21 AM IST

    ICAI CA Foundation, Inter Results 2024 Live: Login credentials required

    ICAI CA Foundation, Inter Results 2024 Live: After the official announcement, candidates can check their marks sheets at icai.nic.in. To check the result online, the following login credentials will be required-

    1. Roll number
    2. Registration number.
    Oct 30, 2024 7:55 AM IST

    ICAI CA Foundation, Inter Results 2024 Live: Result time not confirmed

    ICAI CA Foundation, Inter Results 2024 Live: The CA Foundation and Inter results are expected today, October 30. However, there is no official confirmation about the result time yet.

    Oct 30, 2024 7:54 AM IST

    ICAI Result 2024 Live: Where to check CA Foundation, Inter results

    ICAI Result 2024 Live: The CA Foundation and Inter results will be available at icai.nic.in. The results will not be available at icai.org.

    Oct 30, 2024 7:45 AM IST

    ICAI CA Foundation, Inter Results 2024 Live: Results expected today

    ICAI CA Foundation, Inter Results 2024 Live: The ICAI is expected to announce the CA Foundation and Inter results today, October 30. Once declared, candidates can check their results at icai.nic.in.

    News education exam results ICAI CA Foundation, Inter Result 2024 Live: Results expected today at icai.nic.in
