ICAI CA Foundation, Inter Result 2024 Live: Results expected today at icai.nic.in
ICAI CA Result 2024 Live Updates: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce the CA Foundation and CA Inter September exam results today, October 30. When announced, candidates can check their results at icai.nic.in. The tentative date for Chartered Accountancy course results was announced by the institute last week. ...Read More
“The results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate and Foundation Examinations held in September 2024 are likely to be declared on Wednesday, the 30th October 2024 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in,” the ICAI said.
“It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number,” it added.
To download marks sheets, candidates will be required to use their roll numbers and registration numbers.
The ICAI CA Foundation exam was held on September 13, 15, 18 and 20. The CA Inter group 1 examination was held on September 12, 14 and 17 and the CA Inter exam group 2 exam was conducted on September 19, 21 and 23.
How to check CA Foundation and Inter exam results?
Go to the ICAI result portal, icai.nic.in.
Open the Foundation or Inter result link, as required
Enter your login credentials – roll number and registration number.
Submit the details and check your result.
Follow live updates on ICAI results below.
