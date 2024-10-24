ICAI CA Foundation Result 2024 Live: September exam result date awaited at icai.org, updates here

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2024 Live Updates: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce the CA Foundation September exam results soon. The result notification will be released at icai.org and candidates' scorecards will be published at icai.nic.in. An official announcement about CA Foundation result date and time is awaited. However, CCM Dhiraj Khandelwal recently said the CA Foundation result is expected before Diwali and Inter results by mid-November....Read More

The results of CA Inter September exam are also awaited.

The institute conducted the CA Foundation exam on September 13, 15, 18 and 20.

The Intermediate group 1 exam took place on September 12, 14, and 17. The group 2 exam was held on September 19, 21, and 23, 2024.

How to check ICAI CA Foundation result 2024 after the announcement

Go to the institute website, icai.org.

Open the result link for the CA Foundation course.

Enter your login credentials.

Submit and download your result.

Follow this live blog for the latest updates on ICAI CA Foundation result date and time.