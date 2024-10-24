ICAI CA Foundation Result 2024 Live: September exam result date awaited at icai.org, updates here
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2024 Live Updates: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce the CA Foundation September exam results soon. The result notification will be released at icai.org and candidates' scorecards will be published at icai.nic.in. An official announcement about CA Foundation result date and time is awaited. However, CCM Dhiraj Khandelwal recently said the CA Foundation result is expected before Diwali and Inter results by mid-November....Read More
The results of CA Inter September exam are also awaited.
The institute conducted the CA Foundation exam on September 13, 15, 18 and 20.
The Intermediate group 1 exam took place on September 12, 14, and 17. The group 2 exam was held on September 19, 21, and 23, 2024.
How to check ICAI CA Foundation result 2024 after the announcement
Go to the institute website, icai.org.
Open the result link for the CA Foundation course.
Enter your login credentials.
Submit and download your result.
Follow this live blog for the latest updates on ICAI CA Foundation result date and time.
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2024 Live: What CCM Dhiraj Khandelwal said about results?
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2024 Live: According to CCM Dhiraj Khandelwal, the CA Foundation result is expected before Diwali and Inter results by mid-November.
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2024 Live: Websites to check
icai.org
icai.nic.in
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2024 Live: When and where to check
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2024 Live: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will announce Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation results in due course of time. When declared, the results will be available at icai.nic.in.
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2024 Live: Official confirmation on result date and time not available yet
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2024 Live: The official confirmation on result date and time is awaited. The result date and time notice will be available on the official website of ICAI at icai.org.
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2024 Live: When was exams conducted?
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2024 Live: The foundation course examination was held on September 13, 15, 18, and 20, 2024, and the intermediate course examination was held on September 12, 14, and 17 for Group I and September 19, 21, and 23, 2024, for Group 2.
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2024 Live: How to check results?
Visit the official website of ICAI at icai.org.
Click on ICAI CA Result 2024 for Foundation or Inter course available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2024 Live: List of websites
icai.nic.in
icai.org
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2024 Live: What official said about result date
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2024 Live: An official announcement about CA Foundation result date and time is awaited.
According to CCM Dhiraj Khandelwal, CA Foundation result is expected before Diwali and Inter results by mid-November.
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2024 Live: Exam dates
The CA Foundation exam was held on September 13, 15, 18 and 20. The results are expected soon at icai.nic.in.
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2024 Live: Where to check scores
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2024 Live: On the result date, candidates will be able to check and download their marks sheets from icai.nic.in.
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2024 Live: Result date, time awaited
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2024 Live: The official announcement about CA Foundation result date and time is awaited. The result notification will be released at icai.org.