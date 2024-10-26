ICAI Result Date 2024: CA Foundation, Inter September results likely on October 30

ICAI CA Result 2024: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the tentative date for the Chartered Accountancy (CA) September exam results. Both CA Foundation and Inter results are likely to be announced on October 30, the institute said. When announced, candidates can check their results at icai.nic.in using registration number and roll number. ICAI result 2024 live updates. ICAI Result Date 2024: CA Foundation and Inter result dates announced(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

“The results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate and Foundation Examinations held in September 2024 are likely to be declared on Wednesday, the 30th October 2024 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in,” the official notification read.

Check the notice here

The September edition of the Chartered Accountancy Foundation examination took place on September 13, 15, 18 and 20.

The CA Intermediate examination for group 1 candidates was held on September 12, 14 and 17. For group 2, the Inter exam was conducted on September 19, 21 and 23.

Steps to check ICAI CA Foundation, Inter results 2024

Go to the institute's website, icai.nic.in. Open the CA Foundation or Inter result link, as required. Enter your roll number and registration number Submit to check your result.

About June result

A total of 91,900 candidates appeared for the CA Foundation June examination, of whom 13,749 or 14.96 per cent passed.

As many as 48,580 male candidates appeared in the exam and 7,766 passed. The pass percentage of male candidates was 15.66 per cent. The number of female candidates in the June exam was 42,230. Of them, 5983 or 14.14 per cent passed the examination.