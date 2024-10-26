Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Oct 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

ICAI Result Date 2024: CA Foundation, Inter September results likely on October 30

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 26, 2024 08:34 AM IST

ICAI CA Result 2024: When announced, candidates can check their results at icai.nic.in using registration number and roll number.

ICAI CA Result 2024: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the tentative date for the Chartered Accountancy (CA) September exam results. Both CA Foundation and Inter results are likely to be announced on October 30, the institute said. When announced, candidates can check their results at icai.nic.in using registration number and roll number. ICAI result 2024 live updates.

ICAI Result Date 2024: CA Foundation and Inter result dates announced(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ICAI Result Date 2024: CA Foundation and Inter result dates announced(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

“The results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate and Foundation Examinations held in September 2024 are likely to be declared on Wednesday, the 30th October 2024 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in,” the official notification read.

Check the notice here

The September edition of the Chartered Accountancy Foundation examination took place on September 13, 15, 18 and 20.

The CA Intermediate examination for group 1 candidates was held on September 12, 14 and 17. For group 2, the Inter exam was conducted on September 19, 21 and 23.

Steps to check ICAI CA Foundation, Inter results 2024

  1. Go to the institute's website, icai.nic.in.
  2. Open the CA Foundation or Inter result link, as required.
  3. Enter your roll number and registration number
  4. Submit to check your result.

About June result

A total of 91,900 candidates appeared for the CA Foundation June examination, of whom 13,749 or 14.96 per cent passed.

As many as 48,580 male candidates appeared in the exam and 7,766 passed. The pass percentage of male candidates was 15.66 per cent. The number of female candidates in the June exam was 42,230. Of them, 5983 or 14.14 per cent passed the examination.

Elevate your career with...
See more
Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //