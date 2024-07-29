ICAI CA Foundation Result 2024 Live: June exam results today on icai.nic.in

ICAI CA Foundation result will be announced on icai.nic.in. Check live updates here

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2024 LIVE: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will announce the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation June 2024 exam results today, July 29. Once the result is declared, the candidates can check their marks on icai.nic.in using their roll number and registration number. As per the notification, the result is expected to be announced in the evening....Read More

“The result of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in June 2024 is likely to be declared on Monday, (Late evening) the 29th July 2024 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number,” the official notification issued by the institute reads.

Steps to check ICAI CA Foundation result 2024

Go to the ICAI result website, icai.nic.in.

On the home page, open the CA Foundation June exam result link.

Enter your roll number and registration number.

When done, submit the details and download the scorecards.

Follow this live blog for the latest updates on ICAI result for the CA Foundation course.