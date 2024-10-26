IBPS PO/MT admit card 2024 out at ibps.in, direct link to download call letter
IBPS PO/MT Admit Card 2024: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released preliminary examination admit cards or call letters for the Probationary Officer/Management Trainee examination 2024. Candidates can download the IBPS PO/MT admit cards from the institute's website, ibps.in. The direct link is given below.
Along with admit cards, the institute has also shared an information handout. The information handout mentions the exam pattern, instructions for candidates and sample questions.
IBPS PO/MT admit card 2024: Direct link to download
To download the IBPS PO/MT admit cards, candidates will be required to use their roll numbers/registration numbers along with their dates of birth and passwords.
Here are some important instructions mentioned on the information handout:
- Questions in the online preliminary examination will be objective-type and for 100 marks in total. The duration of the exam will be one hour.
- There will be 3 sections in the paper – English Language (30 questions, 30 marks, 20 minutes), Quantitative Aptitude (35 questions, 35 marks, 20 minutes) and Reasoning Ability (35 questions, 35 marks, 20 minutes).
- Candidates must qualify in each test as per cut-off marks determined in each test. Each candidate will have to secure a minimum score on each of the tests as well as on the total to be considered for the IBPS PO/MT Main examination.
- The cut-offs will be decided based on the vacancies.
- Candidates may have to be at the venue for approximately 150 minutes, which includes the time required for entry, logging in, going through the instructions, exiting the lab etc.
- All the questions will have multiple choices. Out of the five answers to a question only one will be the correct answer. A candidate has to select the most appropriate answer
- There will be apenalty for wrong answers. For every wrong answer marked by a candidate, 1/4 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty.
