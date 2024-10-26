IBPS PO/MT admit card 2024 out at ibps.in, direct link to download call letter

IBPS PO/MT Admit Card 2024: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released preliminary examination admit cards or call letters for the Probationary Officer/Management Trainee examination 2024. Candidates can download the IBPS PO/MT admit cards from the institute's website, ibps.in. The direct link is given below. IBPS PO Admit Card 2024: Direct link to download prelims call letter(ibps.in, screenshot)

Along with admit cards, the institute has also shared an information handout. The information handout mentions the exam pattern, instructions for candidates and sample questions.

IBPS PO/MT admit card 2024: Direct link to download

To download the IBPS PO/MT admit cards, candidates will be required to use their roll numbers/registration numbers along with their dates of birth and passwords.

Here are some important instructions mentioned on the information handout: