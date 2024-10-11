IBPS PO Admit Card 2024 Live: Prelims call letters soon at ibps.in, check exam date

IBPS PO Admit Card 2024 Live: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will soon release admit cards for the Probationary Officers preliminary examination. Once released, candidates can download the IBPS PO prelims call letters from the institute's website, ibps.in. The examination is tentatively scheduled for October 19 and 20. The call letters and information handout for the test will be issued a few days before the commencement of the examination. ...Read More

The exact date, time, and venue for the examination will be specified on the admit cards. Candidates can download the admit cards or call letters using their roll number or registration number and password/date of birth.

Recently, the IBPS released admit cards for the Clerk Mains examination, which is scheduled for October 13. The IBPS PO exam is being held for 4,455 Probationary Officer/Management Trainee vacancies, while the IBPS Clerk exam is for 6,148 vacancies. Stay updated on live IBPS PO admit card 2024 updates below.