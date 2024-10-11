IBPS releases admit cards for PO prelims exam at ibps.in, here's how to download

IBPS PO Admit Card 2024 : The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released call letters or admit cards for the Probationary Officers preliminary examination, 2024. Candidates who have applied for the test can download the IBPS PO prelims admit cards from the institute's website, ibps.in. The direct link and other details are given below. IBPS PO admit card 2024 live updates. IBPS PO prelims exam admit card released at ibps.in, here's how to download

The following login credentials will be required to download the IBPS PO Prelims admit cards-

Roll number or registration number of the candidate. Date of birth of the candidate or the password.

The Probationary Officers preliminary examination is tentatively scheduled for October 19 and 20. The admit card download link will remain active till October 20.

Along with the admit cards, the institute has also released an information handout for the candidates. This document contains the paper pattern and other important guidelines for the examination day.

IBPS PO Prelims admit card 2024: Direct link to download

How to download IBPS PO Prelims admit card 2024

Go to the official website of the institute, ibps.in Open the online preliminary examination call letter download link for CRP PO/MT XIV Enter the login credentials – registration number/roll number and password/date of birth Submit the details and download the IBPS PO Prelims call letter.

On the IBPS PO admit cards, candidates will get to know the exact date, time, and venue for the examination.

Recently, the IBPS released admit cards for the Clerk Mains examination, which is scheduled for October 13.

The IBPS PO exam is being held for 4,455 Probationary Officer/Management Trainee vacancies.

For more updates about the examination, candidates can check the official website of the institute.