XLRI achieves 100% summer internship placements for 2 PG diploma courses, check highest package and top recruiters

XLRI-Xavier School of Management has announced that it has achieved 100 per cent summer placements for Postgraduate Diploma in Human Resource Management and Postgraduate Diploma in Business Management courses. XLRI Summer Internship: As many as 133 firms, including 37 new recruiters participated in the placements, the institute said

A total of 576 students at the institute's Jamshedpur and Delhi-NCR campuses participated in the summer internship placements and secured 604 offers, it added.

As many as 133 firms, including 37 new recruiters, across Consulting, Finance, Sales and Marketing, General Management, Product Management, Operations, Analytics and Human Resources, etc. participated in the placement drive, XLRI said.

This time, the average stipend is ₹1.67 lakh per month and the average stipend is ₹1.6 lakh per month.

The highest stipend is ₹3.50 lakh which was offered by a recruiter in the BFSI sector, the institute said.

For the top 10 per cent of participants, the average salary is ₹2.54 LPM and it is ₹2.42 LPM and ₹2.27 LPM for the top 25 and 50 per cent.

XLRI highlighted that 84 per cent of the offers would draw a stipend of at least ₹1 LPM and 64 per cent would draw at least ₹1.5 LPM.

"…We are excited to share the outstanding placement results achieved despite global economic challenges. These impressive results across both the Jamshedpur and Delhi NCR campuses showcase the dedication, perseverance, and talent of our students….” said Fr. S George S.J, Director of the business school.

Chair of placement affairs Prof A. Kanagaraj added, “ This year’s remarkable placement season showcases the exceptional diversity and calibre of the talent at XLRI. We were thrilled to welcome a significant number of first-time recruiters, contributing to outstanding outcomes….”

Top recruiters

The top domains from which the students got internship offers are FMCG, Management & Advisory Consulting and BFSI. Accenture Strategy, P&G, Bajaj Auto, HUL, Asian Paints, Boston Consulting Group, EY Parthenon, Amazon, Aditya Birla Group and Godrej Group made the highest number of offers, XLRI informed.

New recruiters included Accordion Partners, Amdocs, Atomberg, Barclays, Blockseed Ventures, Carl Zeiss, DCM Shriram, Essar Capital, FantoPark, FedEx, GMR Group, Godrej Group, HSBC, Mastercard, Michelin, Newgen Technologies, RKFL, Rothschild, Sanofi, Sony Pictures, United Breweries, and WhiteOak among others, it added.

In Human Resources, the most notable recruiters are Accenture TAP, Aditya Birla Group, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, Carl Zeiss, Citi Bank, CK Birla, GMR Group, Godrej Group, HUL, ITC, Mahindra, Mondelez, Nestle, Ola, P&G, Reckitt, Reliance, Sun Pharma, Tata Administrative Services, Texas Instruments, and Vedanta. These firms offered roles in domains like compensation and benefits, learning and development, talent acquisition, HR consulting, HR analytics and HR manager.

in Consulting and Advisory recruiters included Accenture Strategy, Accordion Partners, AON Consulting, Bain, Boston Consulting Group, Everest Group, EY Parthenon, FinIQ, KPMG, McKinsey & Company, PwC India, PwC US, Redseer Strategy Cosultants, Synergy Consulting, Vector Consulting Group and YCP Auctus, among others.

XLRI said the BFSI domain did outstandingly well, aided by the participation of prominent recruiters who made offers for various roles such as front-end investment banking, markets, corporate banking, wealth management, equity research, and retail banking. The companies included Axis AMC, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Barclays, Blockseed Ventures, Centrum Group, Citi Bank, DE Shaw, Deutsche Bank, Essar Capital, Fidelity Investments, Goldman Sachs, HDFC Ergo, HSBC, ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank, JM Financial, JPMC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, NIIF, NPCI, Rothschild & Co., and WhiteOak among others.

In FMCG, Consumer Durables and Pharma, participants included ABInBev, Amul, Asian Paints, Astrazeneca, Atomberg, Cipla, Coca Cola, Colgate-Palmolive, Dabur, DCM Shriram, Haleon, HCCB, HUL, ITC, Jubilant, L'Oreal, Marico, Mondelez, Nestle, P&G, Pepsico, Pidilite, Reckitt, Samsung Electronics, Sanofi, Sun Pharma, Tata Consumer Products Ltd and United Breweries, etc.

The conglomerates cohort saw participation of Aditya Birla Group, CK Birla, GMR Group, Godrej Group, JSW Group, Lodha Ventures, Mahindra Group, Reliance Industries, Tata Administrative Services, and Vedanta Limited, among others.

Aditya Birla Group, Godrej Group and Reliance Industries were the top recruiters, XLRI said.

Top recruiters for ITES, E-commerce, Gaming and Online Services included Amazon, Amdocs, American Express, Axtria, Capgemini, CarDekho, FantoPark, FedEx, Flipkart, Google, Hexaware, Mastercard, Media.net, Microsoft, Newgen Technologies, Nobroker, Samsung, Silence Laboratories, Sony Pictures, Texas Instruments, TransUnion CIBIL, UNext, Walmart, Winzo and YASH Technologies

Automotive, Heavy Industries and Telecom sectors saw the participation of Airtel, AM/NS, Bajaj Auto, BPCL, Carl Zeiss, Castrol, Michelin, OLA, Renew Power, RKFL, RPG CEAT, Shell, Suzuki, Tata Electronics, Tata Steel, Trident and Vodafone Idea among others, XLRI added.