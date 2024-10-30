IIM Bangalore summer internship placement week concludes, 601 students get offer

The Summer Internship Placement process for the PGP and PGP-Business Analytics 2024-26 cohorts at the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore concluded. Students received offers across diverse domains, including Consulting, Finance, Product Management, Sales and Marketing, General Management, and Analytics. pic by hemant mishra/mint.

According to the institute, all 601 participating students secured offers from 140 organizations during the placement week from October 21-26, 2024. Students received offers across diverse domains, including Consulting, Finance, Product Management, Sales and Marketing, General Management, and Analytics.

“The PGP and PGPBA cohorts delivered an outstanding performance during Summer Placement Week, securing prestigious offers from top companies. The Placement Committee, together with the CDS Office, managed the process with exceptional precision. We look forward to the continued engagement with all the recruiting firms and to strengthening the relationship further," said Prof Nishant Verma, Chairperson of Career Development Services, IIM Bangalore.

“Leading global recruiters provided positive feedback on both the students’ performance and the placement process. Management Consulting continues to be the top preference among students, accounting for 38% of the offers. We would also like to highlight the record offers made by Accenture Strategy," said According to Tapas Ranjan Pati, Head of Career Development Services.

The following are the details of the offers that students received:

Consulting (22 firms – 230 offers): Accenture Strategy (96), Boston Consulting Group (22), Tata Consultancy Services (17), Bain & Company (14), EY Parthenon India (14), PwC India (14), Kearney (9), Strategy& India (6), Alvarez & Marsal (4), McKinsey & Company (4), Moss Adams (4), NRI Consulting (4), TransformationX (4), EY Parthenon Singapore (3), FinIQ Consulting (3), KPMG (3), Simon-Kucher & Partners (2), Strategy& Middle East (2), YCP Auctus (2), Capgemini (1), Quantum Phinance Consulting (1), Redseer Consulting (1).

Finance/Banking/Investments (31 firms – 88 offers): Goldman Sachs (9), IIFL Securities (8), Barclays (5), Citibank (5), Credit Saison (5), HDFC (5), Avendus Capital (4), Axis Bank (4), Lodha Ventures (4), Bank of America (3), Edelweiss Alternatives (3), EY Investment Banking (3), HSBC Bank (3), Standard Chartered (3), BNP Paribas (2), Deutsche Bank (2), Kotak Mahindra Bank (2), Piramal Alternatives (2), Premji Invest (2), RTP Global (2), UTI AMC (2), Arpwood Capital (1), D.E. Shaw (1), Faering Capital (1), IP Ventures (1), JP Morgan Chase & Co (1), Moelis & Company (1), Panthera Growth Partners (1), Pkeday Advisors (1), SMBC Bank (1), WhiteOak Capital (1).

IT Software/Analytics/Product Management (24 firms – 64 offers): ClaimBuddy (7), Google (6), Non Linear Consulting (6), UKG (5), Eightfold.ai (4), Microsoft (4), Media.net (3), Salesforce (3), Sprinklr (3), World Wide Technology (3), Cognizant (2), Data Center and Analytics Lab (2), Drishya.ai (2), Frontier Business Systems (2), InfoEdge India (2), Newgen Software (2), ApniBus (1), Cohesity (1), ConsultAdd Services (1), Novela Digital (1), Oright (1), TrueReach.AI (1), World Informatix Cyber Security (1), ZO Funds, WinZO (1).

FMCG/Retail (19 firms – 58 offers): Hindustan Unilever (10), Proctor & Gamble (7), Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (5), Amul (4), AB InBev (3), Diageo (3), Fast Retailing (3), Pidilite (3), The Coca-Cola Company (3), Wipro Consumer Care (3), Dabur (2), ITC (2), Mondelēz (2), Nestlé (2), Puma (2), Icestay Projects (1), Mapro Foods (1), Marico (1), Parag Foods (1).

Manufacturing/Construction/Energy/Infrastructure (15 firms – 54 offers): BNM Solutions (8), Tata Steel (8), JSW (6), Samsung Electronics (6), Sumadhura (5), Asian Paints (4), Saint Gobain (4), KPIT (3), ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (2), Castrol (2), Michelin (2), British Petroleum (1), Experion Developers (1), ReNew (1), Shivam Concrete (1).

Ecommerce/Payments/Telecom (12 firms – 53 offers): American Express (11), Amazon (9), Delhivery (8), Myntra (5), National Payments Corporation of India (5), Tesco India (3), Visa (3), Airtel (2), Flipkart (2), PhonePe (2), Tata Play (2), Pluckk (1).

Conglomerates (8 firms – 33 offers): Vedanta Group (7), Aditya Birla Group (5), Essar (5), Mahindra Group (5), Reliance Industries (4), Tata Administrative Services (TAS) (4), CK Birla (2), GMR (1).

Healthcare (6 firms – 13 offers): Sun Pharmaceuticals (4), AstraZeneca (2), Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (2), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (2), Optum (2), Axtria (1).

Foundations/Governance/Education (3 firms – 8 offers): Foundation for Economic Development (3), K12 Techno Services (3), NSRCEL (2).

