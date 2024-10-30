University of Sheffield announces scholarships worth £10,000 for international students

University of Sheffield, UK announced the International Postgraduate Taught Merit Scholarship for 2025. Each scholarship is a competitive award worth £10,000 towards the original tuition fee for a postgraduate taught programme starting in September 2025.

About the Scholarship:

As per the university, 75 International Postgraduate Taught Merit Scholarships will be offered in 2025. Each scholarship is a competitive award worth £10,000 towards the original tuition fee for a postgraduate taught programme starting in September 2025. The scholarships are available to all eligible international students.

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants must hold an offer to study at the University of Sheffield and the programme must commence in autumn 2025.

Distance learning courses are ineligible for a merit scholarship.

Applicants must receive an offer for a course studied in full at the University of Sheffield.

Anyone studying a Masters/integrated PhD programme is eligible for a merit scholarship in the Masters element of the programme only.

Masters programmes split between the University of Sheffield and a partner institution are not eligible to apply for a scholarship.

All Crossways courses and Erasmus Mundus courses are ineligible for a merit scholarship.

For tuition fee purposes applicants must be self-funded and required to pay the overseas tuition fee.

Applicants must not be sponsored.

For scholarship purposes, all March programmes are considered as postgraduate taught programmes and are not eligible for undergraduate scholarships.

These scholarships do not apply to any postgraduate courses where the higher clinical fee is applicable.

Also Read: Macquarie University, Symbiosis International collaborate to offer MBA & master’s degree in banking and finance

Important Dates:

Applications open: November 1, 2024.

Deadline: 1 pm (UK time) on May 12, 2025.

Selection criteria:

A panel of senior members of staff will select the strongest applications and if the applicant is offered the scholarship, they will be asked to confirm acceptance of the scholarship and their offer by a fixed date.

Applicants need to note that the International Postgraduate Taught Merit Scholarship 2025 cannot be awarded in conjunction with any of the following scholarships:

International Postgraduate Taught Scholarship 2025

NCUK Postgraduate Taught Scholarship 2025

Professor David Locker Scholarship in Social Science, Oral Health and Dentistry 2025

Sir Sze-yuen Chung Postgraduate Merit Scholarship 2025

MBA Scholarship 2025

GREAT Scholarship 2025 for Egypt, Malaysia and India

For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: Study in Singapore’s top university: Two key scholarships offered by NUS that Indian students can consider