Macquarie University, Symbiosis International collaborate to offer MBA & master’s degree in banking and finance

Macquarie University in Sydney, Australia has partnered with Symbiosis International University (SIU), Pune to introduce a dual degree program offering an MBA and a Master of Banking and Finance. As part of the collaboration, students will be hosted in the Macquarie University’s Business School in Sydney in the second year, wherein they will dive into specialised areas such as financial modeling, econometrics, and global capital markets.

The latest offering is designed to provide students with the skills and knowledge required to excel in the fast-paced and dynamic banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector.

Also read: Study in Singapore’s top university: Two key scholarships offered by NUS that Indian students can consider

Students who pursue this course can earn two master's degrees in just two years—an MBA with a specialization in Financial Services from Symbiosis International University and a Master of Banking and Finance with a specialization in Financial Management from Macquarie University, a press release informed.

Furthermore, the programme curriculum aims to prepare students to navigate the complexities of the banking and finance landscape.

Professor Vito Mollica, Head of Department of Applied Finance at Macquarie University stated that the partnership with Symbiosis International University is a significant step forward in offering financial education at global standards.

Also read: Planning to study in China? Here's all you need to know about USTC Fellowship

Prof Mollica said, “With our combined strengths, this specially curated dual degree program is all set to provide students with a deep understanding of the banking and finance sector. By merging theoretical knowledge with practical experience, we are cultivating the next generation of leaders ready to excel in today’s interconnected and rapidly changing financial world.”

Dr. Vidya Yeravdekar, Pro-Chancellor at Symbiosis International (Deemed University) highlighted that the collaboration with Macquarie University is an important milestone in the mission towards internationalising higher education by delivering world-class education and creating global prospects for our students.

She said, “Through this collaboration, our students will have the unique opportunity to study a part of their Master’s program at Macquarie University in Australia, benefiting from its rich academic quality and state-of-the-art facilities.”

Also read: Study in Switzerland: Pursue a degree in hospitality & leisure management from these highly-ranked schools in Swiss Alps

About the programme:

In the first year at Symbiosis International University, students will build a strong foundation in management principles, with a special emphasis on financial analysis, strategic decision-making, and business ethics.

In addition, students will be taught to have a solid grasp of core financial concepts while fostering critical thinking and problem-solving abilities. Through engaging in case studies, interactive workshops, and industry-led projects, they will lay the groundwork for advanced studies and gain the skills needed to navigate the global business environment.

In the second year, students will be hosted at Macquarie University’s Business School in Sydney, wherein they will dive into specialised areas such as financial modeling, econometrics, and global capital markets.

They will be provided in-depth understanding of advanced topics like fintech innovations, environmental finance, and business valuation.

The experience in Sydney will also include opportunities for networking and real-world projects.

Upon successful completion, graduating students will be awarded dual degrees—an MBA and a Master of Banking and Finance enhancing their career prospects in the global arena.

Eligibility:

The programme is open to individuals holding an undergraduate degree in any discipline.

They will be evaluated based on academic performance and English language proficiency.

For details on application process and more, applicants can visit this direct link.