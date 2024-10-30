Menu Explore
SSC JE admit card 2024 for paper 2 expected today, exam city details announced at ssc.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 30, 2024 09:23 AM IST

When released, candidates will be able to download the admit cards through the designated login module on the commission's website, ssc.gov.in.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release admit cards for paper 2 of the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical and Electrical) recruitment examination 2024 today, October 30. When released, candidates will be able to download the admit cards through the designated login module on the commission's website, ssc.gov.in.

SSC JE admit card for paper 2 today at ssc.gov.in (Official website/screenshot)
SSC JE admit card for paper 2 today at ssc.gov.in (Official website/screenshot)

On October 29, the commission released exam city information for SSC JE paper 2 candidates.

The SSC JE paper 1 exam was held from June 5 to 7 at test centres across the country, and the result was announced in September.

A total of 11,765 candidates from Civil and 4,458 from Electrical and Mechanical Engineering streams were shortlisted for the paper 2 examination based on their performance in paper 1.

How to download SSC JE admit card 2024 for paper 2?

To download the SSC JE admit card, candidates can follow these steps given below:

Go to the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

Click on the candidate login option given on the home page.

Enter your login details.

Submit and download the admit card for the paper 2 exam.

Read instructions, check the exam date and time and exam centre details.

The final answer keys, along with question papers and response sheets of the SSC JE paper 2 examination and marks of both qualified and non-qualified candidates will be shared after the exam is over.

For more information, they can visit the official website of the commission.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Exam and College Guide
© 2024 HindustanTimes
