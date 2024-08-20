Staff Selection Commission has declared SSC JE Paper I Result 2024 on August 20, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2024 for Paper I can check their roll numbers and names on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC JE Paper I Result 2024 declared at ssc.gov.in, here’s how to check

The Commission has released category wise cut off details and number of candidates shortlisted to appear in Paper-II of the Examination. A total of 11765 candidates have been shortlisted from Civil Engineering, 4458 candidates from Electrical / Mechanical Engineering.

SSC JE Paper I Result 2024: How to check

All the candidates who have appeared for Paper I examination can check the result by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

Click on result link available on the right hand side of the page.

A new page will open where List I and List 2 will be displayed.

Click on the list and a PDF file with name, roll numbers and other details will be available.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Paper I examination was conducted from June 5 to June 7, 2024 across the country at various exam centres.

Candidates can check the individual marks by logging-in through their Registered ID and Password on the website of the Commission from August 22 to September 5, 2024.

Those candidates who have qualified the written examination of Paper I are eligible to appear for Paper 2 examination. The schedule for conduct of Paper-II of the Examination will be made available on the website of the Commission shortly.

The recruitment drive is being organised for 968 Junior Engineer vacancies in the user organisations and departments. The registration process was conducted from March 28 to April 18, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.