India Post GDS 1st merit list out for 12 circles at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, how to check

India Post has published the first merit list for Gramik Dak Sevak engagement, 2024 for 12 circles. Candidates who have applied for India Post GDS recruitment 2024 can check it on indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The direct links and other details are given below. India Post GDS result 2024 live updates. India Post GDS 1st merit list out for 12 circles (Kunal Patil/HT photo/For representation)

Merit lists have been released for the following circles-

For the remaining circles, the merit lists will be issued later.

These shortlisted candidates have to get their documents verified through the Divisional Head mentioned against their registration numbers on or before September 3, 2024.

“The shortlisted candidates should report for verification along with originals and two sets of self-attested photocopies of all the relevant documents,” an official statement reads.

This recruitment drive of Gramik Dak Sevaks will fill a total of 44,228 Gramik Dak Sevak vacancies at post offices across the country.

How to check India Post GDS 1st merit list 2024?

Go to the official website of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Go to the candidates' corner and scroll down until you see the shortlisted candidates tab. Click on the + button and go to your circle. Open the list of shortlisted candidates. Check your qualification status using the registration number.

For further details, candidates should visit the official website of India Post GDS engagement, 2024.