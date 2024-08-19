India Post GDS Result 2024 Live: Gramik Dak Sevak merit list awaited at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in
India Post GDS Result 2024 Live: The India Post is expected to share merit lists for Gramik Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment 2024 soon. Once released, candidates can check it on indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Circle-wise merit lists will contain the names of the shortlisted candidates. Along with this, India Post is also likely to announce the cut-off marks. ...Read More
The India Post GDS merit list will be prepared based on the marks obtained by the candidates in their Class 10 board exams. Selected candidates will be required to appear for physical verification after the announcement of merit lists. The date and other details regarding physical verification will be shared with candidates on their registered mobile numbers.
India Post GDS recruitment 2024 is to fill 44,228 Gramik Dak Sevak vacancies across its 23 postal circles.
India Post GDS Result 2024 Live: About physical verification of candidates
India Post GDS Result 2024 Live: After releasing the merit list, India Post will invite the shortlisted candidates for physical verification. The details regarding physical verification will be shared with candidates on their registered numbers.
India Post GDS Result 2024 Live: How to check the merit list when released
- Go to the official website, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.
- Click on the name of the circle.
- Open the merit list PDF.
- Check your result using name.
India Post GDS Result 2024 Live: Merit list expected soon
India Post GDS Result 2024 Live: The India Post GDS merit list is expected to be released soon on indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.