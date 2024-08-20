AP ICET 2024 Phase 1 seat allotment result out at icet-sche.aptonline.in, direct link here

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE has released AP ICET 2024 Phase 1 seat allotment result on August 20, 2024. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the seat allotment result on the official website of AP ICET at icet-sche.aptonline.in. AP ICET 2024 Phase 1 seat allotment result out, direct link here

Along with the provisional allotment order, the college wise allotment report has also been released.

AP ICET Counselling 2024: How to download Round 1seat allotment results from icet-sche.aptonline.in, details here

Candidates can self report to colleges from August 20 to August 24, 2024. The classwork will commence from August 22, 2024 and vacancy position submission to APSCHE will be done on August 27, 2024.

All those candidates who have registered themselves for phase 1 counselling can check the seat allotment result through these simple steps given below.

AP ICET 2024 Phase 1 seat allotment result: How to check

Visit the official website of AP ICET at icet-sche.aptonline.in.

Click on AP ICET 2024 Phase 1 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can check the seat allotment result.

Check the seat allotment result.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

AP ICET counselling is conducted for candidates who are seeking admission into MBA/MCA Programmes. According to the revised schedule, the counselling registration was started on July 26 and ended on August 4, 2024. The Exercising of Web Options could be done from August 8 to August 11 and Change of Web Options was allowed till August 12, 2024.

AP ICET examination was conducted on May 6, 2024, the provisional answer key was released on May 8. The window to raise objections against the answer key was closed on August 10, 2024. The AP ICET results was announced on May 30, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP ICET.