AP ICET Counselling 2024: How to download Round 1seat allotment results from icet-sche.aptonline.in, details here

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE is set to release the AP ICET 2024 round 1 seat allotment results on Wednesday, August 14. When out, candidates will be able to check the results on the official website at icet-sche.aptonline.in. AP ICET Counselling 2024: Check the steps to download the AP ICET Round 1 seat allotment results from icet-sche.aptonline.in. (HT file image)

AP ICET Counselling 2024: Here’s how to check round 1 seat allotment results

Visit the official website of AP ICET at icet-sche.aptonline.in.

Click on AP ICET 2024 counselling round 1 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

Enter the login credentials and click on submit.

Check the round 1 seat allotment results displayed on the screen.

Download the confirmation page and keep a printed copy of the same for future reference.

Following the declaration of the round 1 seat allotment results, APSCHE will open the window for ‘Self-Reporting and Reporting to Colleges’ from August 14 to August 21, 2024.

The commencement of class work will be done from August 21, 2024.

Additionally, the Vacancy Position Submission to APSCHE will be conducted on August 24, 2024.

According to the revised schedule, the counselling registration was started on July 26 and ended on August 4, 2024. The Exercising of Web Options could be done from August 8 to August 11 and Change of Web Options was allowed till August 12, 2024.

Notably, AP ICET examination was conducted on May 6, 2024, the answer key of which was released on May 8. The objection window was closed on August 10, 2024. The AP ICET results was announced on May 30, 2024.

It may be mentioned here that the AP ICET counselling is conducted for candidates who are seeking admission into MBA/MCA Programmes.

For more related information, candidates are advised to check the official website of AP ICET.