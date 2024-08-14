Indian Bank Local Bank Officers Recruitment 2024: Apply for 300 posts at indianbank.in, direct link here

Indian Bank has invited applications for Local Bank Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Indian Bank at indianbank.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 300 posts in the organization. Indian Bank Local Bank Officers Recruitment 2024: Apply for 300 posts, direct link here

The registration process was started on August 13 and will end on September 2, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Tamil Nadu/ Puducherry: 160 posts

Karnataka: 35 posts

Andhra Pradesh & Telangana: 50 posts

Maharashtra: 40 posts

Gujarat: 15 posts

Eligibility Criteria

A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. The candidate must possess valid Mark-sheet / Degree Certificate that he/ she is a graduate on the day he / she registers and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering online. The age limit of the candidate should be between 20 to 30 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of shortlisting of applications followed by interview or written/ online test followed by interview. Depending upon the number of applications received, Bank at its discretion will decide on the mode of selection.

Call letters for the Test/ Interview will be issued to the candidates through email or through Bank website only. The test will comprise of 200 marks and interview will comprise of 100 marks.

Application Fees

The application fee is ₹1000/- for all candidates and ₹175/- for SC/ST/PWBD candidates (Only intimation charges). The payment can be made by using Debit or Credit cards or Internet Banking by providing information as asked on the screen. Transaction charges for online payment, if any, will be borne by the candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Indian Bank.