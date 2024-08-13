SSC MTS 2024 exam dates released at ssc.gov.in, recruitment exams begin on this date

The Staff Selection Commission, SSC, released the examination dates for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024 on Tuesday, August 13. Candidates who will be appearing for the examination can check the official notice on the website, ssc.gov.in. SSC MTS 2024 exam dates have been released at ssc.gov.in

As per the notice, the SSC MTS 2024 examination will be conducted from September 30 to November 14, 2024.

The selection process will consist of a Computer Based Examination (CBE) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST). PET and PST are only for the post of Havaldar.

It may be mentioned here that SSC had increased the number of Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) vacancies to 6,144 from 4,887. Along with the 3,439 Havaldar vacancies, the total number of vacancies to be filled through MTS and Havaldar examination 2024 now stands at 9,583.

The registrations for the recruitment exam closed on August 3, 2024. The commission had also changed the cut-off date for ascertaining eligibility to August 3, instead of August 1.

Candidates aged between 18 and 25 years could apply for the MTS post. For the Havaldar post, the age limit of candidates was between 18 and 27 years. Age relaxation was given to reserved category candidates.

Further, the candidates also needed to pass the Class 10 final examination or its equivalent examination from a recognised board on or before the cut-off date of August 3, 2024, to be able to apply for the post.

Meanwhile, the correction window will open on August 16 and will close on August 17, 2024.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of SSC.