NIRF Rankings 2024: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham grabs 7th rank among top universities

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham (Amrita University) has been ranked as the 7th best university in the country as per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Ranking 2024. NIRF 2024 Live Updates With the release of the ninth edition of NIRF rankings, Amrita University becomes one of the few higher education institutions in the country to figure in the top 10 universities list from 2017.(Ashishmur / Wikimedia Commons)

NIRF is a methodology adopted by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, for the annual ranking of higher education institutions in the country.

With the release of the ninth edition of NIRF rankings, Amrita University becomes one of the few higher education institutions in the country to figure in the top 10 universities list from 2017. At Rank 8, Amrita School of Medicine is in the top 10 medical colleges in the country according to NIRF 2024. Amrita School of Pharmacy is ranked 13 in the Pharmacy Education Category while Amrita School of Dentistry ranked 14 in the Dental Education Category. Amrita School of Engineering is being ranked at 23.

“Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and its medical college once again finding a place in the Top 10 in the NIRF Rankings 2024 is ample testimony to the vision of world-renowned humanitarian leader and Chancellor, Sri Mata Amritanandamayi, in setting the dual goals of education for life and compassion-driven research. The recognition would not have been possible without the tiring efforts put in by the students and staff, and I wish to express my sincere gratitude to the Government of India in bestowing this honor. I am happy and humbled with the consistency in the recognition of the academic excellence, outstanding faculty and world-class infrastructure that the university is known for," said Dr P Venkat Rangan, Vice Chancellor.

NIRF evaluates institutions under the parameters of five broad generic groups: teaching, learning & resources, research & professional practice, graduation outcomes, outreach & inclusivity, and perception.

In 2021, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham received an A++ grade from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). The university had also received a Grade A rating in previous NAAC assessments in 2009 and 2014. In THE University Impact Rankings 2023, a pioneering initiative to recognise universities around the world for their social and economic impact on sustainable future, Amrita University has been ranked among the top 50 in the world, mentioned the press release.

