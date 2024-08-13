NIRF 2024: IIT-Mandi ranked eighth in innovation category

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mandi, in Himachal Pradesh, has secured the eighth position in the innovation category of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), 2024, released by the ministry of education on Monday. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mandi, has secured the eighth position in the innovation category of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), 2024, released by the ministry of education on Monday. Last year, the institute did not figure among the 10 institutions ranked in this category. (HT file photo)

Last year, the institute did not figure among the 10 institutions ranked in this category. In the overall category, IIT-Mandi, has secured the 72nd rank this year with a score of 51.68 compared to its previous rank of 73 last year.

The institute has been ranked 31 in the engineering category with a score of 59.86 this year compared to its last year’s 33rd rank among the engineering institutions of the country.

The results of the ninth edition of the NIRF India Rankings were announced by Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday in which institutions were ranked in 16 categories and the participation of institutions surged to 10,845.

IIT-Bombay has secured the first position in innovation category, followed by IIT-Madras and IIT-Hyderabad securing second and third ranks, respectively.

In the overall category, IIT-Madras retained its first position for the sixth consecutive year and it also retained its first position in the engineering category for the 9th consecutive year.

The NIRF evaluates institutions based on five broad criteria: Teaching, learning and resources (tlr), research and professional practice (rp), graduation outcome (go), outreach and inclusivity (o&i), and perception (PR).

In the overall category, IIT-Mandi scored 65.48 in TLR, 38.39 in RPC, 61.96 in GO, 70.37 in OI and 10.87 on perception parameters.

ITT-Mandi registrar Kumar Sambhav Pandey said, “We are thrilled to see the institute achieve the 8th position in the innovation category of NIRF-2024. This recognition reflects our dedication to fostering a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship among our students and faculty. We are committed to pushing boundaries and contributing meaningfully to the nation’s technological advancements and innovation ecosystem.”

No higher educational institution from Himachal Pradesh figured in the top 50 in the overall category and in the universities category.

However, Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Solan, secured the 18th rank in the category of agriculture and allied sectors with a score of 54.67. Its rank was 17 last year.

Kangra’s Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pardesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya was ranked 19th in the same category, slipping from its 14th rank in 2023.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Sirmaur, has been ranked 57th among the management institutions of the country with a score of 50.92.